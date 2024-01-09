INS Capital Group Experiences Record Growth with Team and Deal Flow in 2024

In 2023, we've built a strong team of expertise here at INS Capital. We've assisted our clients with a variety of needs this year leading to our record growth in deal flow. Post this

Select Transactions

Fortuna General INS sell side client; buyer Towerstone, an IMA company.

Neff & Associates Insurance Services INS sell side client; buyer AJ Gallagher.

Johnson Insurance Agency INS sell side client; buyer General Agency Inc, a KAP Platform Partner

A Private South Florida Retail Agency INS sell side client; buyer NSI Insurance Group.

Iron Range INS sell side client; buyer Tricor Insurance.

Snider, Stroh , Jarrett Financial Registered Investment Advisor INS sell side client; buyer OUCU Financial.

The team at INS Capital Group is excited for 2024 and looking forward to assisting agency buyers and sellers with their transaction needs. For owners considering next steps in their agency transition, reach out to our team for a discussion today. INS Capital Group has the capacity and resources to execute a wide variety of transactional needs.

About INS Capital Group

INS Capital Group is an advisory firm providing consulting and assistance with M&A transactions and capital solutions. With an extensive network of buyers, sellers, and lenders, INS Capital Group can help businesses navigate a wide variety of transactions.

INS offers buy and sell-side advisory, due diligence, valuations, perpetuation consulting, and access to capital via debt and equity options. Over the past 30 years, the team has completed over 750 transactions representing more than $4B in value with market values ranging from $1M-$250M.

INS clients are insurance agencies, wholesale brokers and insurance networks. With expanded capabilities, INS continues expansion into the Registered Investment Advisor, CPA/Accounting practices, other financial services, and main street businesses.

For more information, please visit INS Capital Group at https://www.inscapitalgroup.com.

