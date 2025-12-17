InsCipher Honored as a 2025 Best Company to Work For by Utah Business

"This is truly an honor because it reflects the people behind our work," shares Jason Russon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He adds, "Our team shows up with curiosity, grit, humor, and a commitment to making surplus lines tax compliance better for everyone involved, every single day." Post this

"This is truly an honor because it reflects the people behind our work," shares Jason Russon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He adds, "Our team shows up with curiosity, grit, humor, and a commitment to making surplus lines tax compliance better for everyone involved, every single day."

InsCipher's culture is fueled by a team of collaborative and passionate professionals with access to many employee benefits. These include health, dental, and vision plans; four weeks of paid time off; 10 paid company holidays with two floating holidays; 401K programs with employer match; and a remote work program.

This recognition comes on the heels of InsCipher's recent Inc. 5000 honor, reflecting the company's ongoing growth and commitment to excellence. To join the team or learn more about InsCipher, visit inscipher.com.

About InsCipher

InsCipher provides Excess & Surplus lines (E&S) tax filing services and technology to 300+ brokers, agencies, and MGAs across the United States. With a unique blend of E&S experts, internal processes, and proprietary software, we enable our clients to stay compliant while minimizing costs associated with surplus lines tax filing and reporting.

Media Contact

Madeline Heintz, InsCipher, 1 3149152336, [email protected], https://www.inscipher.com/

SOURCE InsCipher