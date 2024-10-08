InScribe and Pima Community College Partner to Boost Student Engagement and Success in Online Education

"Our goal is not only to provide more connections and engagement with our online students but to create a scalable model that we can expand year by year, eventually including more courses and student groups," said Michael Amick, Chief Online Learning Officer at PCC. Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with Pima Community College to support their commitment to improving student engagement and outcomes," said Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO of InScribe. "By leveraging our digital community platform, PCC can provide critical support to students whenever they need it, fostering stronger academic outcomes and retention."

Pima Community College, a nationally recognized leader in adult education and online learning, serves a diverse student population across Southern Arizona. Focused on expanding access to higher education, PCC has committed to improving student outcomes with innovative solutions like InScribe's platform.

"The integration of InScribe into our online learning courses aligns with our mission to empower every learner, every day, for every goal," said Michael Amick, Chief Online Learning Officer at Pima Community College. "We are eager to see how the platform enhances student engagement, builds stronger academic communities, and improves success rates in online learning."

In addition to the platform, the partnership includes a suite of InScribe's advisory services, such as community-building consulting, adoption strategies, leadership education, comprehensive reporting, and impact studies. These services will help drive platform adoption, track engagement, and explore new student support opportunities.

"Our goal is not only to provide more connections and engagement with our online students but to create a scalable model that we can expand year by year, eventually including more courses and student groups," said Michael Amick, Chief Online Learning Officer at PCC. "We're excited about the long-term potential of this partnership and the positive impact it will have on our students' online learning experience.

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and artificial intelligence to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

About Pima Community College

PimaOnline provides equitable access to innovative and high-quality online learning opportunities and student support services that empower students to achieve their educational goals.

PimaOnline was awarded a Dept. of Ed. Title V grant in 2023 to improve higher education for Hispanic students. Pima Community College is a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution and received the certified Seal of Excelencia from Excelencia in Education.

Media Contact

Danielle Bonner, InScribe Education, 480277245, [email protected], www.inscribeapp.com

SOURCE InScribe Education