InScribe Expands International Access to Its Transformative Community to Enhance Learner Support and Well-Being

30% increase in measures of student sense of belonging and peer connection





8.5% improvement in student course success, especially in foundational courses such as Math and Writing





75% decrease in individual student emails and duplicate student questions for faculty and staff

"InScribe's mission has always been about empowering learners through peer support communities that increase belonging and improve outcomes. With these proven results, we're excited to expand our reach internationally to support a broader range of post-secondary learners," said Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO of InScribe.

The InScribe platform is focused on creating flexible, dynamic spaces where learners can connect to ask questions, seek advice, and engage with peers to enhance all aspects of their learning journey. The application not only offers spaces that foster connection and enhance students' sense of belonging but also features real-time analytics and technology-driven reminders. This allows institutions to promptly recognize and address signs of student distress, promoting a nurturing and positive educational setting.

University College Dublin, located in the Republic of Ireland is among the initial wave of EU-based institutions partnering with InScribe. "The well-being and success of our student body is our top priority. Partnering with InScribe allows us to tap into a proven platform that offers immediate and effective support while allowing students to connect with each other outside of class times 24/7," said Audrey Dempsey, eLearning Manager at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

InScribe places the highest priority on data protection. "GDPR compliance is more than just a box to tick, it's a commitment to our users—ranging from educational institutions to individual learners—that their data will be handled securely, safely, and respectfully. This adherence to GDPR ensures that we align with the most rigorous global standards in data privacy and security," said Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO of InScribe.

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at [http://www.inscribeapp.com

