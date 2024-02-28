InScribe Introduces Roster Sync and Grade Passback Features to Enhance Learning Engagement

"The addition of roster sync and automatic grade passback simplifies setup and enables easy recognition of student leaders in our communities," said Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO of InScribe. Post this

Key Features and Benefits:

Seamless LMS Integration: Ensures a smooth transfer of the course roster from the LMS to InScribe and grades from InScribe to the LMS gradebook.

Customizable Goals: Allows for the alignment of community participation with academic goals, reinforcing the importance of active engagement.

Automatic Updates: Regular updates to the roster and gradebook reflect students' participation levels, keeping engagement transparent and motivating continuous interaction.

"Integrating InScribe's roster sync and grade passback features into our courses fits with how many of our instructors want to assess and reward student engagement, allowing students to engage more authentically with their classmates," said Maggie Ricci, Manager, eLearning Services University Information Technology Services at Indiana University. "Roster sync, customizable goals, and automatic grade book updates save faculty time but also offer students immediate insight into their grades based on their engagement levels."

InScribe's Commitment to a Human-Centric Support Experience

"InScribe's mission has always been to leverage technology to enrich education and promote human connection," stated Katy Kappler, Co-Founder and CEO at InScribe. "The addition of roster sync and automatic grade passback simplifies setup and enables easy recognition of student leaders in our communities. Now, educators can effortlessly integrate their InScribe community into the learning experience to promote scalable support and authentic peer relationships every term."

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

