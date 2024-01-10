InScribe Partners with Texas Southern University - College of Transdisciplinary Studies to Elevate the Enrollment Experience

"InScribe was created with the vision of supporting underserved populations and propelling them toward success. TSU's legacy and commitment to diversity align perfectly with our mission," said Ana Hernandez, Co-founder and COO of InScribe. Post this

"InScribe's integration will serve as the foundation of our prospective student experience, harmonizing our diverse enrollment tools, and providing our interested students with seamless, intuitive, and efficient support," says Dr. Aisha Morris Moultry, Special Assistant to the Provost - Transdisciplinary Studies and Continuing Education at TSU-TDS. "Acknowledging the competing priorities and challenges adult students often face, we recognize the importance of always-available support. Our adult students, many of whom have taken breaks from formal education, will find the around-the-clock connections and resources offered through InScribe not only comforting but also exceptionally beneficial in their pursuit of higher education."

Ana Hernandez, Co-founder and COO of InScribe echoes the sentiment, stating, "Teaming up with a renowned institution like TSU, known for its rich history and commitment to diversity, is a tremendous honor. InScribe was created with the vision of supporting underserved populations and propelling them toward success. TSU's legacy and commitment to diversity align perfectly with our mission."

As TSU-TDS continues to grow and evolve, the collaboration with InScribe promises a future where integration into larger systems, including their Learning Management System, becomes an effortless endeavor. The overarching goal remains consistent: an enriched student experience leading to increased enrollment.

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

About Texas Southern University - College of Transdisciplinary Studies

Texas Southern University's College of Transdisciplinary Studies (TSU-TDS) is dedicated to nurturing academic excellence and growth. Catering to a diverse cohort, including adult students looking to resume their academic journey, TSU-TDS remains at the forefront of innovation and student support. For those inspired by TSU's mission and offerings, there is a wealth of opportunity awaiting. Discover more about their transformative programs and take the next step in your academic journey by exploring their application process at https://www.tsu.edu/admissions/.

For more information about this partnership or either organization, please contact:

Danielle Bonner

Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing Operations

InScribe

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (480) 277-2415

SOURCE InScribe Education, Inc.