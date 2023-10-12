InScribe's Poll Feature Amplifies Student Voices in Online Communities

Digital community platform introduces polls feature for gauging community opinions and fostering belonging.
DENVER, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equipping online students with an authentic sense of belonging and the tools they require to succeed is a persistent challenge faced by institutions worldwide. InScribe Education's leading digital community platform is addressing this challenge head-on with a new community polling feature aimed at increasing engagement, fostering an authentic sense of community, and helping identify students who need additional support or intervention.
"We're always seeking ways to enhance our users' experience and aid student success. Our poll feature speaks directly to this by offering a simple, but meaningful way for members to engage with their communities. We've blended user-centric design with practical functionality, ensuring that our platform continues to be a space where students feel heard, valued, and connected," said Veronica Skudlarczyk, VP of Product and User Experience at InScribe.
The poll feature, designed with simplicity at its core, enables members to create, share, and respond to polls seamlessly. Chris Dillon, Student Outreach Coordinator at Greater Commonwealth Virtual School shared, "The evolution of the polls on InScribe has been both exciting and reflective of our growing digital community needs."
Educators can harness this tool for actionable and analytical insights. Sasha Flores, Project Manager at Rio Salado College, spoke highly of the product improvement, stating, "The polling feature empowers us to engage with our students on their terms, serving as an invaluable tool to collect diverse perspectives."
She elaborated, "Earlier this semester, we initiated a poll titled "Happy Fall Semester 2023," providing students the opportunity to introduce themselves, share their favorite study tips, and connect with peers navigating similar academic journeys." Sasha continued, "Another series of polls that attracted considerable student engagement was on the topic of generative AI. These questions helped us understand students' perspectives on AI in education and professional settings. Such initiatives not only inform our decision-making but are pivotal in making students feel recognized and welcomed in our community."
As learners continue to seek experiences that blend the best digital solutions with their education pathways, InScribe leads the way, ensuring that online learning is synonymous with community, engagement, and enhanced outcomes.
About InScribe
InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and technology to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.
For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
Danielle Bonner
Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing Operations
InScribe
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: (480) 277-2415
SOURCE InScribe
Share this article