InScribe's Poll Feature Amplifies Student Voices in Online Communities

The poll feature, designed with simplicity at its core, enables members to create, share, and respond to polls seamlessly. Chris Dillon, Student Outreach Coordinator at Greater Commonwealth Virtual School shared, "The evolution of the polls on InScribe has been both exciting and reflective of our growing digital community needs."

She elaborated, "Earlier this semester, we initiated a poll titled "Happy Fall Semester 2023," providing students the opportunity to introduce themselves, share their favorite study tips, and connect with peers navigating similar academic journeys." Sasha continued, "Another series of polls that attracted considerable student engagement was on the topic of generative AI. These questions helped us understand students' perspectives on AI in education and professional settings. Such initiatives not only inform our decision-making but are pivotal in making students feel recognized and welcomed in our community."

As learners continue to seek experiences that blend the best digital solutions with their education pathways, InScribe leads the way, ensuring that online learning is synonymous with community, engagement, and enhanced outcomes.

About InScribe

InScribe is a digital student support platform that leverages the power of community and technology to connect students with the answers, resources, and individuals they need to succeed. InScribe's digital communities cut across the traditional support silos in higher education, giving students a single place to turn when they need help—no matter the topic or time of day. Students benefit from on-demand, peer-to-peer, and student-to-expert collaboration which helps them feel more connected, increasing student engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Learn more about InScribe at https://www.inscribeapp.com/.

