INSERT COIN, RECEIVE JOY: The Story of Isekai A Documentary About One Couple's Journey to Bring Joy and Wonder to Boise Idaho

INSERT COIN, RECEIVE JOY: The Story of Isekai is a short documentary by LowerGentry Studios capturing the creation of Boise's first Japanese crane and gashapon arcade, founded by Matthew and Susie Gillikin. Blending Tokyo-inspired nostalgia, kawaii culture, and community spirit, the film follows their journey to build a joyful third space opening October 2025 at Capital Asian Market.

BOISE, Idaho, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new kind of magic is arriving—and it's being captured on film. LowerGentry Studios has announced their documentary short titled INSERT COIN, RECEIVE JOY: The Story of Isekai. The film chronicles the build-out journey and vision behind Isekai Japanese Crane & Gashapon Arcade, a magical new entertainment venue opening October 2025 at Boise's Capital Asian Market.

Founded by former video game producer Matthew Gillikin and his wife Susie, Isekai aims to bring the spirit of Tokyo's bustling arcades and vibrant street culture to the Treasure Valley. The 2,400 sq. ft. arcade will blend Japanese nostalgia, kawaii culture, authentic crane games, gashapon vending machines, immersive design with an event space designed to support the local cosplay community.

"They're building something rare—a true third space, full of heart and wonder, right here in Boise," said Zoe Kelly, producer at LowerGentry Studios. "This isn't just a business—it's a story worth telling…"

The 8-minute film will include interviews, behind-the-scenes footage of the arcade's construction, and a 30–60 second social trailer. The project is designed to be lean, cinematic, and deeply personal.

"At the end of the day," Kelly continues, "this isn't just about documenting a space. It's about documenting a dream becoming reality."

LowerGentry, a Boise-based production studio with over 60 completed projects, is producing the film to support the cultural and creative impact of Isekai.

INSERT COIN, RECEIVE JOY: The Story of Isekai is scheduled to begin production this summer.

Follow the journey on social media at @chibiPOPtoys and at www.isekaiArcades.com

