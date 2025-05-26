Inside Italian Bubbles: A Blind Tasting Journey Through Italy's Finest Sparkling Wines Debuts at the Italy Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

A playful, sensory-driven tasting experience hosted by ICE Agenzia – the Italian Trade Agency brings together Italy's most iconic sparkling wines and producers at the Italy Pavilion.
VERONA, Italy, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What happens when Italy's finest sparkling wines go incognito? At Expo 2025 Osaka, the answer will be revealed — one glass at a time.
On June 5, the Italy Pavilion will host "Inside Italian Bubbles: A Blind Tasting Journey Through Italy's Finest Sparkling Wines", a dynamic 60-minute masterclass designed as an interactive blind tasting game for a curated audience of Asian wine professionals, sommeliers, influencers, and KOLs. The session is organized by ICE Agenzia – the Italian Trade Agency, with the support of ICE Tokyo, and in collaboration with Veronafiere and Vinitaly.
A Blind Line-Up of Italy's Sparkling Icons
This exclusive tasting will spotlight six exceptional Italian sparkling wines — representing both Charmat and Metodo Classico methods, and showcasing the regional range from Veneto to Trentino, Franciacorta to Sicily—all served blind.
Wines featured in the tasting include:
- Bottega "Il Vino dei Poeti" – Prosecco Doc Spumante Brut
- Villa Sandi "Il Fresco" – Prosecco Doc Treviso Extra Dry
- Ca' del Bosco "Cuvée Prestige" – Franciacorta Docg Extra Brut
- Ferrari "Hommage" – Trento Doc Brut
- Zenato – Lugana Doc Brut Metodo Classico
- Planeta – Sicilia Doc Carricante Metodo Classico
Producer Power on Stage
The tasting will be guided by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, who will lead the
audience through a playful, sensory exploration of Italy's diverse sparkling expressions. Four influential producers will participate live on stage:
- Diva Moretti Polegato – Villa Sandi
- Nadia Zenato – Zenato
- Stefano Bottega – Bottega
- Giacomo Marzotto – Ca' del Bosco
Additional producers will be introduced via exclusive video messages recorded for the event.
"Italian sparkling wine is more than a product — it's an experience," says Kim. "This tasting is meant to be playful, eye-opening, and reflective of the incredible diversity that Italy brings to the glass."
The blind format will encourage participants to guess each wine's production method, region, and style — challenging assumptions and elevating sensory awareness.
Institutional Endorsement
"This event exemplifies the mission of ICE Agenzia at Expo 2025: to promote the excellence, innovation, and cultural depth of Made in Italy to a global audience. By inviting Asia's most influential wine professionals to discover the elegance and versatility of our sparkling wines, we strengthen Italy's positioning in high-potential markets," says Matteo Zoppas, President of ICE Agenzia – the Italian Trade Agency.
"Vinitaly is proud to partner with ICE Agenzia for this unique blind tasting experience. It's a brilliant way to celebrate the identity of Italian sparkling wine—across styles, regions, and generations—while engaging the Asian market through creativity and interaction," adds Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere, organizer of Vinitaly.
Cultural Pairings and Market Relevance
The tasting will highlight not only regional distinctions and winemaking techniques but also the adaptability of Italian sparkling wines with Asian cuisines. From sushi and dim sum to tempura and Peking duck, Italian bubbles offer both elegance and versatility at the table.
"Italy has a sparkling wine for every moment—and every table," says Nadia Zenato. "We're thrilled to introduce these styles to a new generation of Asian professionals who are shaping the future of wine culture."
