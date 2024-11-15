Inside Real Estate Announces 400k+ Users Now Using BoldTrail, and Upcoming Fall Releases Highlighting New Features and Enhancements

The momentum of our BoldTrail launch continues, and we are very excited about both the progress we've seen, and the latest enhancements on the horizon Post this

"The strategic partnership between RE/MAX, LLC and Inside Real Estate provides an enhanced tech experience to RE/MAX affiliates through MAX/Tech powered by BoldTrail," says Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC. "This collaboration embodies our commitment to equipping affiliates with cutting-edge tools designed to help boost productivity, drive growth and deliver an outstanding customer experience. Together, we're delivering world-class solutions that simplify and empower the work of RE/MAX affiliates."

The Fall Release Webinar revealed the latest enhancements and developments, including Vitals, a powerful new feature that helps agents identify and focus on high-impact activities with a comprehensive dashboard detailing stats for the day, past 30 days or 12 months, and making it easy to pull insights from month-over-month comparisons, and inter-office performance.

"The momentum of our BoldTrail launch continues, and we are very excited about both the progress we've seen, and the latest enhancements on the horizon," said Joe Skousen, Inside Real Estate's CEO. "We have successfully launched both RE/MAX and NextHome on BoldTrail, and BHHS, HSoA, eXP, and Weichert will launch before the end of the year. I'm excited we had the opportunity to connect with users in our Fall Release Webinar, showcasing upcoming feature rollouts, key enhancements, and their feedback driving our future success."

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to nearly 500,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their branded portfolio, BoldTrail, includes BoldTrail front office, BoldTrail BackOffice and BoldTrail Recruit, solutions that create a complete tech ecosystem for clients, and deliver seamless end-to-end operations, to scale success at any level. BoldTrail delivers a unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions, and delivers the next generation of the company's legacy brands, including kvCORE, BoomTown, btPRO, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

Media Contact

Lee Bressan, Inside Real Estate, 801-407-9833, [email protected], www.insiderealestate.com

SOURCE Inside Real Estate