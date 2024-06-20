Inside Real Estate Announces BoldTrail, Uniting Product Portfolio, and Providing Enhanced Solutions and a Seamless End-to-End Ecosystem

"As we continue to evolve with the industry, innovate on our offerings, and expand our portfolio with new capabilities, we're excited to unite our solutions under one new portfolio brand, and give real estate professionals a place to belong, scale and thrive." Post this

A new navigation and UI to increase usability and boost adoption

AI and automation to deliver more actionable insights and simplify workflows

Enhanced client experiences and services to fuel pipelines and deliver conversation-ready leads

Centralized transaction workflows and use-cases across the complete homeownership experience

Vitals data that delivers powerful, actionable business insights to boost performance and seize every opportunity

"As we continue to evolve with the industry, innovate on our offerings, and expand our portfolio with new capabilities, we're excited to unite our solutions under one new portfolio brand, and give real estate professionals a place to belong, scale and thrive," said Joe Skousen, CEO & Founder of Inside Real Estate. "That place is BoldTrail. Bringing all of the capabilities we've developed or acquired the past decade together into one seamless ecosystem, BoldTrail goes beyond tech to include the resources, services and community our customers need for long-term success."

"Since coming together with the Inside Real Estate team, we have been laser focused on a combined mission to serve the real estate industry with world class technology and services," said Grier Allen, Inside Real Estate's Chief Strategy officer. "BoldTrail's launch is an exciting milestone in our clear vision for the future, and the result of the rapid innovation and incredible resources we have as one company. I couldn't be more excited for this to come to life, and for how it will fuel our clients' growth and success."

The strategic rebrand showcases the breadth of options and opportunities available within the platform, and makes it easier than ever for clients to tailor solutions to their unique business needs.

"We also know that providing the best experience for the consumer is how our customers will win in the long run, regardless of market conditions," said Skousen. "BoldTrail extends to consumers, helping our customers build and create lifelong homeowner relationships for long-term sustainability and profit."

BoldTrail will begin to roll out in the summer of 2024. To learn more, visit boldtrail.com.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 500,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their branded portfolio, BoldTrail, includes BoldTrail front office, BoldTrail Back Office and BoldTrail Recruit, solutions that create a complete tech ecosystem for clients, and deliver seamless end-to-end operations, to scale success at any level. BoldTrail delivers a unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions, and delivers the next generation of the company's legacy brands, including kvCORE, BoomTown, btPRO, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

