Inside Real Estate Announces boomtownPRO (btPRO), the Only Complete Solution to Empower Top-Performing Real Estate Teams

A powerful CRM is critical for real estate teams, but btPRO takes that further, bringing even more new enhancements to the kvCORE Platform from the top BoomTown team-centric features, along with a collaborative community that includes everything from professional coaches and industry experts who drive real results every day with their tech and their teams, to support services that offer strategic best practices and technical support, customized for each unique team's needs. btPRO includes innovative tools such as:

An expansive pro-level website template library to help differentiate a team's brand, drive traffic, and empower their clients.

A next-generation CMA and presentation builder to help teams and agents win more listings, close more deals, and ensure repeat business.

A listing marketing suite that automatically creates elite-level marketing materials to effectively promote listings, impress sellers, and attract new buyers.

A first-of-its-kind homeownership solution that places real estate teams at the center of the coveted lifetime consumer relationship.

AI-powered smart CRM, Individual agent smart numbers, 20+ built-in lead generation tools, a built-in marketplace and more.

btPRO also comes along with dedicated services and communities including:

PRO Desk: provides team-specific strategic best practices, coaching, and one-on-one guidance that is curated to each team's unique goals and challenges.

PRO Communities: exclusive access to a rich and vibrant community of professional teams, coaches, and industry experts who drive real results every day with their tech and their teams.

PRO Support: prioritized access to technical support, assuring that each team's tools and systems are optimized and delivering results.

"A community of support is critical for real estate success, and we are thrilled to offer the white-glove service and success network that was such a pivotal part of BoomTown, and a game-changer for top-performing teams," said Grier Allen, Inside Real Estate's Chief Strategy Officer. "Coupled with the powerful technology of kvCORE and BoomTown, btPRO offers team-specific strategizing, coaching, direct access to a community of teams, peer coaches, and industry experts ready to mastermind, and access to unparalleled support, to ensure their system is always optimized for success."

btPRO will continue to evolve with more innovative tools to set teams apart from their competition, drive real business results, and ease the daily workflow. Future updates include: team accountability and leaderboard reporting with actionable, drill through results, lead assignment models, and more AI capabilities like Smart Assist.

"btPRO is the solution that I've always needed and wanted for my business," said Suzie Savage, REALTOR®, Associate Broker & Team Leader of Savage Real Estate Group based in Kansas City, MO. "btPRO provides accountability reporting and team-centric features that enable me to be proactive with my agents and ultimately, my business growth, by providing tech that supports my unique processes and connects me with the best experts from within the company and within the community!"

Go to insiderealestate.com/btPRO to learn more.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

Media Contact

Joan Dailey, Inside Real Estate, 801-407-9833, [email protected], https://www.insiderealestate.com/

SOURCE Inside Real Estate