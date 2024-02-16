Inside Real Estate Announces the Acquisition of Folio by Amitree, a Patented AI Email Productivity Solution for Agents and Teams

"Folio couldn't be more naturally aligned to our vision for a single end-to-end platform experience and our results-driven technology mission. We are thrilled to welcome them into the Inside Real Estate family," said Joe Skousen, Founder and CEO of Inside Real Estate. Post this

Folio by Amitree is a patented smart transaction assistant that meets agents where they work (their inbox) overcoming the agent adoption challenges of traditional transaction management systems. Over 95% of all transactions are conducted over email and Folio helps turn this unstructured firehose of emails into a powerful and secure business organizer, resulting in greater productivity, faster offers, and an improved client experience.

Folio by Amitree helps agents and teams:

Automatically organize unstructured transaction emails into patented Smart Folders

Generate a branded timeline of closing activities that will impress buyers or sellers

Customize their own service providers to enable clients throughout their closing journey

Collaborate on deals with colleagues to improve team productivity

Detect fraud and compile correspondence to add security & compliance over email

Save time by summarizing real estate documents with DocGPT

"This is an exciting new chapter for us, and our joint customers," said Jonathan Aizen, Founder of Folio by Amitree. "Inside Real Estate continues to lead the industry with powerful, results-minded solutions. We couldn't have asked for a better technology fit and partner. The additional resources from Inside Real Estate will provide unparalleled innovation and help us continue with the highest levels of support, security and reliability our customers expect." The Folio team will continue to serve Folio clients as part of the Inside Real Estate family, paired with additional resources driving even faster innovation and greater service options.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

About Amitree:

Amitree leverages state-of-the-art machine learning to enable professionals to do what they do best by automating the tedious parts of their jobs so they can focus on delivering value. The company's core technology analyzes and extracts critical data from email, deriving unique insights and enabling professionals to drive the best outcomes. Its flagship product, Folio, utilizes this technology to compress the email workflow of over 100,000 real estate agents, enabling them to streamline their processes and close more deals. To date, the company has analyzed over 2.5 billion emails and saved professionals over 3 million hours.

