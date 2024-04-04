Inside Real Estate Doubles Down on Customer Success, Community and Engagement with Key Industry Hires and Expanded Coaching and Certification Programs

"The level of commitment Inside Real Estate is putting toward these programs eclipses what other companies in the space have been willing to put forth. Our team understands community and client success is not a box to be checked, but something that must be at the heart of everything we do." Post this

Hartman will focus on the vital cross-section of product and communities, sharing how-to tips, best practices and straightforward product guides to help customers take advantage of the full suite of tools and solutions to drive higher productivity.

"We're already busy in creation mode, developing compelling use-case driven content for our clients, to empower them with strategies and solutions for their unique business needs," said Hartman. "I'm excited to leverage both my deep product knowledge, and industry perspective to drive productivity and create big wins for our clients."

Soleil will lead a cross-functional team, serving as the voice of the community for the company's leadership team, and share her deep industry knowledge to drive value and enhance customer experiences and success.

"At the heart of my community approach lies a dedication to establishing meaningful connections, and the practice of intentional listening," said Soleil, Inside Real Estate's SVP of Community and Engagement. "Inside Real Estate exemplifies this ethos by choosing to place community squarely at the forefront of its customer engagement and operations. Never before in our industry have I witnessed such a commitment from leadership to prioritize community voice and collaboration. I am excited to help represent the voice of the community, and foster innovations that will build the tools, relationships, and resources to elevate success across our customer base."

The company's other announcements include:

A Mastery Certification program designed to empower and educate Agents and Admins through deep product knowledge and strategy courses. Trusted and certified experts provide their organizations with the most effective strategies and efficient user techniques.

An expanded Peer Coaching program to empower agents to achieve their long-term goals by equipping them with tools, knowledge, and customized support.

"The additions of Stacey, Ryan, the expansion of our Peer Coaching, the new Mastery Certification program and the resources behind these are major investments," said Grier Allen, Inside Real Estate's Chief Strategy Officer. "The level of commitment Inside Real Estate is putting toward these programs eclipses what other companies in the space have been willing to put forth. Our team understands community and client success is not a box to be checked, but something that must be at the heart of everything we do. This means creating and empowering these positions that are dedicated to building relationships and deepening product knowledge, bringing clients together to learn from us and each other in-person at our annual Unite user conference and online in a space to share challenges and wins -- it's about making sure our clients know there's a team at their back, and a partner in their corner."

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

Media Contact

Joan Dailey, Inside Real Estatee, 801-407-9833, [email protected], https://www.insiderealestate.com/

SOURCE Inside Real Estatee