Inside Real Estate Expands Partnership with RE/MAX, LLC, Creating a Full End-to-End Solution With Launch of Modern Back Office Suite Powered by the BoldTrail Platform

"Our expanded partnership allows us to continue building a platform that not only modernizes operations but also drives productivity and growth across our network, ensuring that our agents are always at the forefront of the industry." Post this

In addition to a powerful upgrade to the front office technology that includes a sleek new UI to help boost usability, new AI tools to simplify workflows, and vital business insights to help measure and improve performance, RE/MAX will roll out the industry's most modern and complete back office solutions, MAX/Tech back office suite powered by BoldTrail, comprised of BoldTrail BackOffice, BoldTrail Recruit, Folio and CORE Home.

"RE/MAX has taken a bold step, enhancing their brand offering to include the industry's first, seamlessly connected front office and back office suite," said Alissa Harper, Head of Strategic Sales for Inside Real Estate. "These combined solutions will help elevate their consumer experience, unlock opportunities for greater agent productivity, and drive more efficiency for their franchisees. We couldn't be any prouder to partner with RE/MAX, LLC and their talented team to help fuel their growth now and in the future."

The new MAX/Tech, powered by BoldTrail, offering will now include:

BoldTrail BackOffice: A modern, streamlined solution to manage agent onboarding, transaction management, compliance, commissions, disbursements, and agent billing, along with reporting and accounting.

BoldTrail Recruit: Powerful recruitment and retention tools that leverage rich data and market insights to find top talent, and helps identify performance gaps for coaching opportunities, designed to drive more productivity and better retention.

CORE Home: The first-of-its-kind, homeownership mobile app to put real estate brokerages and their agents at the center of the coveted lifetime consumer relationship so they can deliver value to customers at every stage of their home ownership journey while maximizing repeat & referral business.

Folio: An AI-powered email productivity tool that turns your unstructured firehose of emails into a powerful and secure business organizer. Folio automatically detects real estate transactions and creates a beautiful timeline for consumers, resulting in greater agent productivity and an elevated consumer experience.

"RE/MAX affiliates across the U.S. and Canada are already equipped with the most proven platform for productivity in the industry, and now, it's reaching new heights," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "With BoldTrail's unparalleled capabilities, and now the addition of the back office suite, the need for an end-to-end mobile solution is solved. Business owners will gain insight into their entire value chain, agents will be more empowered to generate leads and close deals, and back-office staff can achieve greater efficiency moving quickly and accurately through transactions."

"At RE/MAX, our mission is to deliver the best experience in everything real estate," said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings. "We are dedicated to equipping brokers and agents with the most advanced technology, enabling them to better serve consumers. Our expanded partnership allows us to continue building a platform that not only modernizes operations but also drives productivity and growth across our network, ensuring that our agents are always at the forefront of the industry."

RE/MAX will enjoy benefits across their network, including:

Agent benefits: A seamless end-to-end experience from contact to close, tech-enabled transactions for them and their consumers, and a full homeownership solution to create clients for life.

Broker benefits: A modern, full stack of AI-enabled technology that increases productivity across the board, and boosts recruiting and agent retention. 100% digital onboarding and tech enablement, self-serve reports for increased agent productivity, transaction automation and mobile for staff productivity.

Brand benefits: Real-time transaction reporting for insights, open API for flexibility in partnerships and reporting, and a solution that sets the stage for real-time sales vitals, tech enablement and peer-to-peer financial benchmarking that has historically been out of reach at this scale.

The back office suite will begin rolling out to RE/MAX company-owned regions starting in October 2024.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 500,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their branded portfolio, BoldTrail, includes BoldTrail front office, BoldTrail BackOffice and BoldTrail Recruit, solutions that create a complete tech ecosystem for clients, and deliver seamless end-to-end operations, to scale success at any level. BoldTrail delivers a unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions, and delivers the next generation of the company's legacy brands, including kvCORE, BoomTown, btPRO, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

Media Contact

Joan Dailey, Inside Real Estate, 801-407-9833, [email protected], https://www.insiderealestate.com/

SOURCE Inside Real Estate