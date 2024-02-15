Inside Real Estate Launches 2024 with New Innovations in AI, Platform & Home Ownership Tech, Accelerating Agent Productivity and Growth Across a Fully Connected Ecosystem

"I am confident this will be a momentum-building 2024, and the businesses that lean in, focus on the fundamentals, and set themselves ahead of the competition will capitalize on the opportunities that await," said Joe Skousen, Founder & CEO of Inside Real Estate. Post this

The latest release and enhancements are designed to help agents and brokers:

Leverage AI, automation and insights, to create opportunities, and drive engagement so agents can focus on their most important activities.

Differentiate their business, brand and unique value props with design customization and workflows to help them stand apart.

Create clients for life, bringing the front office and back office operations together to seamlessly deliver value during the full homeownership lifecycle.

Find and align with a community of support to offer inspiration, motivation, and ample opportunities to come together and build connections.

"I am confident this will be a momentum-building 2024, and the businesses that lean in, focus on the fundamentals, and set themselves ahead of the competition will capitalize on the opportunities that await," said Joe Skousen, Founder & CEO of Inside Real Estate. "As much as ever, we are taking our role as technology partner seriously, and are laser-focused on delivering the technology, tools, support, and connections, to help our clients find success and stay ahead."

Inside Real Estate rounds out their 2024 innovation roadmap with a keen focus on fostering a strong community, peer-to-peer enablement and elevated customer support experiences. Mastermind events, peer coaching programs, new certifications to maximize ROI, and a highly touted user conference in April, called UNITE will all be available this year.

To learn more, visit insiderealestate.com.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base.

