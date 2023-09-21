Inside Real Estate Launches New Back Office and Transaction Management Capabilities in kvCORE

Unifying the front office and back office, and streamlining that data, closes the loop on the transaction process, and helps agents deliver more value at every step. Tweet this

"We are continuously focused on helping our customers create "clients for life" with tools to manage their entire client lifecycle seamlessly," said Joe Skousen, Founder & CEO of Inside Real Estate. "Unifying the front office and back office, and streamlining that data, closes the loop on the transaction process, and helps agents deliver more value at every step. This integration is deeper than any prior capabilities with kvCORE, and it creates a foundation for continued innovation and efficiency gains."

The back office solution handles everything from commissions, offers, and e-Signatures, to accounting, transaction management and reporting. With the integration, back office teams can work their system while agents, team leaders, and brokers utilize kvCORE's lead generation and customer relationship management solutions, and all information is seamlessly synced.

To learn more, visit insiderealestate.com/brokermint.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

