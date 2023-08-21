Inside Real Estate Named 2023 Inman Innovator "Company of the Year"

I know the hard work and dedication that each and every one of our 600+ employees put into our solutions, and into our clients success, every single day. So this is truly awesome to see that hard work recognized for our team. Tweet this

Inman Innovators celebrate the companies building advanced technologies that deliver value and drive the future of real estate. Inside Real Estate has received many awards and recognition for innovation over the years, and the momentum keeps building. The company acquired BoomTown at the beginning of 2023, and released a slew of new features, enhancements, and services including:

CORE Listing Machine & Design Center, an automated listing marketing suite with more ways than ever to promote brands across any channel

CORE Home, a first-of-its-kind homeownership solution to put real estate brokerages and their agents at the center of the coveted lifetime consumer relationship

btPRO (BoomTownPRO), the newest solution that brings together the best of kvCORE and BoomTown's technology, with BoomTown's white-glove service, coaching, and community for a team-centric solution to drive top-producing teams even higher.

"We are honored to be chosen as the Inman Innovator Company of the Year among a strong field of nominees. I know the hard work and dedication that each and every one of our 600+ employees put into our solutions, and into our clients success, every single day. So this is truly awesome to see that hard work recognized for our team," said Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate.

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

Media Contact

Joan Dailey, Inside Real Estate, 801-407-9833, [email protected], https://www.insiderealestate.com/

SOURCE Inside Real Estate