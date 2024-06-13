Inside Real Estate Names Chris Black as New Chief Financial Officer

"I'm excited about the opportunity he will bring to help us drive even more innovation and efficiency as we continue this next phase of exciting growth" - Joe Skousen, CEO Inside Real Estate Post this

Black brings more than 20 years of CFO experience with publicly traded and private equity backed companies with sponsors including Goldman Sachs, Onex Partners, True Wind Partners and Wind Point Partners across several industry verticals including Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Technology/SaaS, Media, Business Services and B2C.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Inside Real Estate organization," said Black, the company's new CFO. "I admire the company's strong sense of community, and their commitment to putting their customer first. Joe and team have built a powerful technology platform that is uniquely positioned in the market to drive cutting edge end-to-end solutions for customers across the real estate ecosystem. I am looking forward to partnering with Genstar Capital, Lovell Minnick Partners and the entire team at Inside Real Estate in the next chapter of the company's growth story."

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 500,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

