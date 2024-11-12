Inside Real Estate Ramps up Investment in Leadership, Product Strategy and Innovation, Appointing New Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

We are focusing even more on our product and customer success, and empowering people with a history of strong leadership, pushing boundaries and advancing bold ideas, to ensure our clients are poised to take advantage of every opportunity in this shifting environment. Post this

The past two years have seen incredible momentum in the velocity and quality of Inside Real Estate's product output. After the acquisition of BoomTown, and the release of btPRO, the company launched BoldTrail, combining their portfolio of solutions into one cohesive ecosystem, to drive maximum productivity for clients. Laurin's strong leadership will ensure these teams focus on listening to the needs of their clients and the industry, stay ahead of trends in the market, and determine the best way to meet these needs.

"It is invigorating to be in a position where I get to pursue my passion of solving real problems for real people. I am excited to double-down on our efforts at a time when so many real estate brokers and agents are looking for new and innovative tech solutions. I am confident they will achieve new levels of success with solutions to help them grow their business and serve their customers while navigating a dynamic and evolving industry," said Julia Laurin, Chief Product Officer at Inside Real Estate. "I'm honored to work with such a talented team, and I look forward to delivering products that continue to lead the industry, in partnership with Inside Real Estate's successful and passionate client community."

Results-driven and passionate about the customer experience, Johnsen brings a wealth of experience driving client success. He will immediately begin heading up the company's PRODesk offering, a service providing high-value strategic best practices, coaching, and one-on-one guidance curated to the unique goals and challenges of their clients, and his role will serve to expand the company's continued focus on customer service. "I am excited to be a part of such a dynamic organization that is aggressive about innovation and laser-focused on being the leader of the industry for empowering success with the software and solutions that our clients need." There is a true passion here for delivering winning outcomes for our clients, and we have an incredible future in front of us."

