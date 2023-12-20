Inside Real Estate Releases Smart Assistant, A First-of-its-Kind AI Integration Powered by ChatGPT

Smart Assistant leverages listing data, market understanding, and CRM information, to provide accurate and instant communication through text message, email responses, and AI-built custom call scripts, with just one click.

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to nearly 500,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, is thrilled to announce the release of Smart Assistant, the first-of-its-kind AI integration harnessing the power of generative AI to deliver a new level of efficiency, personalization, and responsiveness to real estate professionals and their clients.

“Serving as a technology partner to our clients means staying on the bleeding edge of innovation, and we are very excited to announce the release of Smart Assistant, bringing generative AI into the kvCORE Platform,” said Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate. “These are the first steps towards our vision of bringing AI to agents, teams and brokerages helping them grow their business and save time, freeing them up to focus on what they do best- building relationships and serving as a trusted expert to their clients.”

Smart Assistant is powered by ChatGPT, and directly integrated into kvCORE’s CRM, leveraging information about the contact, along with an understanding of market and listing data to generate accurate and instant communication, while maintaining privacy and security. Users can create text and email responses, or leverage AI-built customized call scripts.



Email and Text Messaging: Smart Assistant creates tailored, personalized responses in real-time for engaging with consumers

Call Scripts: Smart Assistant generates personalized call scripts, making suggestions for the best way to engage with your customer

Proactive Prompts: Smart Assistant allows you to select from predefined prompts, tested to work well for creating content, as well as tweak a prompt for your specific scenario

Effortless Editing: Use manual content revision for small tweaks, or click the “regenerate” button and Smart Assistant will start again

“While the future always brings change, good relationships remain, and this is precisely the type of tool to foster and grow those pivotal relationships, helping facilitate agent-centric and consumer-centric experiences, and delivering them at scale” said Joe Skousen, Founder & CEO of Inside Real Estate. “It’s a privilege to provide innovative tools like this, championing the agent and empowering them with the solutions they need to continue driving value, and serving this industry.”

###

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to nearly 500,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company’s technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

Media Contact

Joan Dailey, Inside Real Estate, 801-407-9833, [email protected], https://www.insiderealestate.com/

SOURCE Inside Real Estate