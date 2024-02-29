Inside Real Estate's Leadership and Software Receive Top Industry Awards for Innovation and Driving Client Success

"It takes a team dedicated to pushing harder, and thinking bigger, to deliver on the goals and mission of Inside Real Estate and our clients," said Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate. Post this

The company secured numerous top awards in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, including Best Real Estate CRM and Best Real Estate Marketing Software. G2 compares the best business software and services based on authentic, timely reviews from actual users.

"It takes a team dedicated to pushing harder, and thinking bigger, to deliver on the goals and mission of Inside Real Estate and our clients," said Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate. "I couldn't be more pleased with the innovative and hard-working people we have driving new solutions and ultimately making our clients successful. These accolades are both inspiring, and validating for us, further solidifying our mission to serve as a true technology partner, fueling top-performing franchises, brokerages, teams, and agents with the technology, expert teams, and partner ecosystem they need to manage their business more efficiently and successfully."

About Inside Real Estate:

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

Media Contact

Joan Dailey, Inside Real Estate, 801-407-9833, [email protected], https://www.insiderealestate.com/

SOURCE Inside Real Estate