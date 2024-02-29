Inside Real Estate's Leadership and Software Receive Top Industry Awards for Innovation and Driving Client Success

2024 momentum continues for Inside Real Estate, as members of its leadership team received industry recognition for their innovative solutions and contributions to the industry, and the company's software received the best software award from G2, based on reviews from actual users.
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independent real estate software companies and trusted technology partner to over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, recently announced new innovations in AI, and platform and home ownership technology, to accelerate agent productivity and growth, and the company is doubling down on the momentum, garnering recognition from Inman, HousingWire, RISMedia, and G2 for both the company's leadership and their product and service offerings.
The company's CEO Joe Skousen, and Chief Strategy Officer, Grier Allen, were named to Inman's Power Player list, which recognizes the most innovative and influential executives in the real estate industry. Chief Sales Officer, Alissa Harper, was named to HousingWire's Tech Trendsetter list for playing an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to market for real estate industry clients, and making an impact to the industry as a whole through tech innovation. The RISMedia Newsmakers list recognized three of the company's leadership team members, Shaun Roseman, EVP Customer Success and Account Management, was named to the "Influencer" list, Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate made the "Futurist" list, and Skousen was recognized as one of the industry "Luminaries."
The company secured numerous top awards in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards, including Best Real Estate CRM and Best Real Estate Marketing Software. G2 compares the best business software and services based on authentic, timely reviews from actual users.
"It takes a team dedicated to pushing harder, and thinking bigger, to deliver on the goals and mission of Inside Real Estate and our clients," said Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate. "I couldn't be more pleased with the innovative and hard-working people we have driving new solutions and ultimately making our clients successful. These accolades are both inspiring, and validating for us, further solidifying our mission to serve as a true technology partner, fueling top-performing franchises, brokerages, teams, and agents with the technology, expert teams, and partner ecosystem they need to manage their business more efficiently and successfully."
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. Recent strategic acquisitions have expanded the company's technology portfolio further, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, which solidifies Inside Real Estate as the leading technology partner in the real estate industry. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.
