Inside the build--Central Pacific Construction brings Viebin project to life on video

Central Pacific Construction has added videos to its website to showcase projects in progress. While past projects were documented with photos, the new videos highlight the workflow and include narration that explains each stage of construction.
Construction requires many detailed operations, and the most recent project, Viebin, a premier entertainment destination currently under construction in Fresno, California, requires the strong attention to detail that the Central Pacific Construction team has become known for. This large-scale commercial build showcases exactly why Central Pacific Construction LLC has been the Central Coast's trusted choice for restaurant and hospitality construction since 1997.
Serving San Luis Obispo County for nearly three decades, the company built its reputation on constructing some of the most well-known restaurants, wineries, and retail spaces throughout the region. With the Viebin project, the Paso Robles general contracting crew is bringing that same level of expertise and craftsmanship to Fresno.
Viebin represents the evolution of entertainment and dining, combining state-of-the-art virtual golf simulators with a full-service bar featuring craft beer selections and an array of additional amenities. This isn't just another construction project—it's a complete entertainment experience where the community will gather, play, and create lasting memories.
Three narrated videos included in the company blog, Project Spotlight: Taking Our Expertise to Fresno – Building Viebin Entertainment Center, show the details of construction processes in various locations of the building.
With nearly three decades of experience constructing fine dining establishments and custom commercial venues, the crew understands what it takes to build exceptional food and beverage facilities. The team is managing every phase of the Viebin build—from initial planning and permit acquisition through final finishes. The bar and kitchen areas are being constructed to meet the highest standards for service efficiency, health code compliance, and safety, because we know that operational excellence starts with superior construction.
The Paso Robles general contractor brings the craftsmanship and project management expertise that has earned a BBB A+ rating.
The team is skilled in all areas of construction, as both contractors and commercial remodelers. Projects include general construction, restaurant construction, tenant improvements, retail space, mixed-use, and more, including swimming pool construction.
