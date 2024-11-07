Inside the mind of a wine critic: How Wine Writers and Judges Score and Evaluate Wines

Through this series of highly topical blind tastings, the wine2wine Business Forum gives Italian wine producers unrivalled and up-to-the minute access to some of the most influential voices in the world of wine evaluation. Post this

Six tasting sessions were held across two days in a dedicated 150-capacity tasting room:

Gad Pettersson, Head of Product Quality & Sustainable Supply Chain at Systembolaget, the government-owned chain of liquor stores in Sweden, explained how Systembolaget's blind tasting procedure works and how it takes into account factors like packaging and sustainability in order to shape and reflect consumer preferences and trends.

Robert Joseph and Andrea Lonardi MW, two of the General Chairs of 5StarWines – the Book, led a tasting that featured three of the award-winning wines from the 2024 edition. The session revealed how the 5-Star evaluation process works and the factors that contribute to a high-scoring wine, while simulating the kind of discussion that takes place behind the scenes at the prestigious annual wine competition.

Cristina Mercuri DipWSET and Gill Gordon Smith IWE led a tasting session on the ageing potential of Italian white wines in light of growing consumer demand for such wines and the Italy's strong reputation for high-quality white native varieties.

Danielle Callegari, an Italian wine reviewer for Wine Enthusiast magazine, led a tasting of three diverse wines made with native grape varieties from across the Italian peninsula, reflecting the latest trends in consumer habits and providing fresh insights into how wines are evaluated by one of the most acclaimed wine ratings magazines on the market.

Michaela Morris DipWSET, IWE, an influential wine writer and contributor on Italian wine for Decanter magazine, led a tasting of three Brunello di Montalcino vintages exploring how individual vintages are evaluated and reported by the influential wine-lifestyle media brand.

Isabelle Legeron MW, founder of RAW WINE (a community of growers and makers of natural wine, organic wine and biodynamic wine) guided participants through an immersive tasting experience designed to demystify natural wines and help tasters understand the differences between conventional organic/biodynamic wines and those that are made naturally.

Explaining the significance of these blind tasting sessions, Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, commented: "It's vital that Italian wine producers understand how their wines are understood, evaluated and rated in an international context. Through this series of highly topical blind tastings, the wine2wine Business Forum gives Italian wine producers unrivalled and up-to-the minute access to some of the most influential voices in the world of wine evaluation, demystifying the procedures and explaining how wineries can gain the best possible competitive advantage from these important evaluation processes."

Full details of all the tastings are available online at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/.

Media Contact

wine2wine Business Forum Media Dept., Veronafiere, +39 045 8101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/

SOURCE wine2wine Business Forum