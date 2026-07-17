Bay Area families seeking top college counseling services navigate a complex admissions landscape as selective universities reinstate SAT® and ACT® requirements. Insight Education provides personalized college admissions counseling to help students build competitive applications.

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Institutions including Dartmouth College, Yale University and Brown University have reinstated SAT® and ACT® score requirements, while over 2,000 four-year colleges accept applicants without them. To help students work towards their dream education alongside these shifting requirements, Insight Education has emerged among the best college counseling services in the Bay Area, providing expert-guided college admissions counseling as standardized testing requirements shift at selective universities.

How Should Students Approach the SAT®/ACT® Test-Optional vs. Test-Required Decision?

It depends on where a student applies and how their scores compare to each school's admitted class profile. Insight Education's college counselors recommend that first- and second-year students begin test preparation early to preserve options. The firm maintains a resource on test-optional score reporting policies covering which schools require scores, which do not and which are optional.

The SAT®/ACT® test-optional vs. test-required decision also affects scholarship eligibility. Standardized scores are required for some merit-based aid or specific programs, even when the school's general admissions policy is test-optional.

What Makes Insight Education the Right Choice for College Counseling?

Insight Education has helped 100% of its students gain acceptance to at least one of their target schools. Counselors help students balance academics, extracurricular activities and test preparation. One parent said Insight Education's guidance "helped increase her [daughter's] confidence in her writing and helped ease the stress that we parents feel as well through the application process."

Insight Education's college counselors support students across several key areas:

Dual-counselor review: A second counselor checks every essay alongside the primary counselor, maximizing the value of families' investments in college admissions counseling.

1:1 counselor pairing: Each student is guided by a dedicated counselor through every stage, from high school course planning to application decisions.

Admissions workshops: Group clinics on essay writing, summer activities and the Common Application provide support at key points in the process.

Families can schedule a consultation to receive a personalized admissions strategy tailored to their goals. Students preparing for standardized testing can enroll in SAT® or ACT® classes or purchase a tutoring bundle for expert instruction and individualized support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Explore common questions about college counseling services and the evolving landscape of standardized testing.

What are the best college counseling services in the Bay Area?

Insight Education is a top choice for families seeking expert college admissions counseling, with a personalized two-counselor review model and a dedicated 1:1 approach that supports students from early high school through final admissions decisions.

What is the difference between test-optional and test-blind college admissions policies?

A test-optional policy allows students to submit SAT® or ACT® scores for consideration. A test-blind policy means submitted scores are not reviewed. Families should verify each school's policy, since requirements can vary by program or scholarship.

When should a high school student begin working with a college counselor?

Earlier engagement leads to stronger outcomes. Insight Education's counselors work with students as early as the first year, developing academic plans, building extracurricular profiles and identifying a well-matched college list.

About Insight Education

Insight Education is a Cupertino, California-based college counseling company serving students and families from early high school through the final application process. A member of the National Association for College Admission Counseling and the Western Association for College Admission Counseling, it was named Cupertino Company of the Year in 2021 by the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Insight Education, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.insight-education.net/

SOURCE Insight Education