Insight Education Offers the Best College Admissions Counselors As the 26-27 Common Application Opens

As the 2026-27 Common Application opens amid a record run in application volume, families are wondering how to identify the best college admissions counselor for their student. Insight Education pairs applicants with dedicated college counselors experienced in guiding students toward schools that best fit them, including the University of California system.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2026-27 Common Application opened August 1, and families are asking how to choose the best college admissions counselor with Early Decision deadlines roughly three months out.

Families seeking guidance are turning to Insight Education, which pairs students with college counselors who stay with them from the start of high school through submission day. Common App's own end-of-season data show nearly 1.5 million applicants submitted more than 10 million applications last cycle.

What Makes a College Admissions Counselor the Right Fit?

The right counselor treats a student as a long-term partner, not a one-time review of grades and test scores. Insight Education pairs each student with a single college counselor for the full high school journey, building the kind of trust that lets a counselor spot when a student needs help with time management, essay direction or narrowing a college list.

That relationship also shapes how applications get built. Every essay and application is reviewed by two members of the counseling team, catching gaps a solo reviewer might miss. The company also sets expectations early, talking with families from the initial consultation about "best fit," not just a dream school or an Ivy League name.

There are no promises about acceptance to any specific college. The goal is optimizing a student's outcomes across the whole list, not to chase a single admit.

How Does Insight Education Prepare Students for UC and Other Selective Schools?

Insight Education brings particular depth to the University of California system, where its counselors are well-versed in UC-specific application requirements that trip up many families applying for the first time. The company has helped thousands of students and their families move past the lack of direction that often defines the college admissions process, replacing guesswork with clear, personalized plans.

Beyond individual counseling, the program includes group clinics on essay writing, summer activity planning and the Common Application itself, timed to when students say they find the material most useful. Families ready to take the next step can schedule a one-hour session to learn more about Insight Education's college admissions counseling program for high school students.

About Insight Education

Insight Education has advised thousands of students and families through the college admissions process, offering personalized guidance across every facet of the high school experience. Its counselors work to foster curiosity and intellectual rigor beyond test scores and GPA, building relationships grounded in trust, honesty and attentive listening.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Insight Education, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.insight-education.net/

SOURCE Insight Education