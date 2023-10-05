Insight Homes is adding FREE solar to all new builds in Delaware

Insight Homes is changing the game with FREE Solar. With sustainability in mind, Insight Homes is leading the charge in the energy-efficient home-building industry by providing free solar panels on all new builds in Sussex County, Delaware. Effective 8/01/23

BRIDGEVILLE, Del., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new era of home building has arrived!

Insight Homes has revolutionized the game by providing FREE Solar on all new builds, effective August 1, 2023.

The future is now at Insight Homes, where all new home builds will feature 5,000 watts of solar panels. Not only does this innovative technology harness the power of the sun, it also helps homeowners save on their energy bills. PLUS, new Homeowners will receive a $5,000 tax credit!