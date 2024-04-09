Insight Homes Unveils Energy Efficient Living at Delaware Beach

Insight Homes opens new energy efficient model home in Millsboro, DE April 2024. The "Frank" is a 2,985 square foot home, that features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an office and second story loft. As with all Insight Homes floorplans the Owner's Suite is always on the main level.

MILLSBORO, Del. , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insight Homes has recently unveiled a brand new energy efficient model home in Millsboro, DE, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable living at the Delaware Beaches. The "Frank" is a stunning 2,985 square foot home that showcases the perfect blend of modern design, comfort, and energy efficiency. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an office, and a second story loft, this home is a true testament to the innovative approach Insight Homes takes in creating homes that not only look beautiful but also function efficiently.