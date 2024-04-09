Insight Homes Unveils Energy Efficient Living at Delaware Beach

Insight Homes opens new energy efficient model home in Millsboro, DE April 2024. The "Frank" is a 2,985 square foot home, that features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an office and second story loft. As with all Insight Homes floorplans the Owner's Suite is always on the main level.
MILLSBORO, Del. , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insight Homes has recently unveiled a brand new energy efficient model home in Millsboro, DE, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable living at the Delaware Beaches. The "Frank" is a stunning 2,985 square foot home that showcases the perfect blend of modern design, comfort, and energy efficiency. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an office, and a second story loft, this home is a true testament to the innovative approach Insight Homes takes in creating homes that not only look beautiful but also function efficiently.
Delving deeper into the architectural elegance and functional design of the "Frank" model home reveals a masterclass in modern living that Insight Homes has meticulously crafted. As you navigate through the inviting entryway, the home unfolds into a spacious, open-plan living area that is both inviting and practical. The seamless integration of the kitchen, with its state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage, into the dining and living areas fosters a communal atmosphere, perfect for both everyday family life and entertaining guests. The office space, conveniently located off the main living area, provides a quiet retreat for work or study, embodying the modern need for versatile living spaces.
Insight Homes is among the top 1% of all builders in the country, recognized and awarded by the United States Department of Energy multiple years in a row as a leader for extraordinary levels of excellence in efficiency, build quality, durability, comfort, and environmental health. Since August 1, 2023 Insight Homes has included 5,000 watts of free solar panels on all their new homes. Making Insight Homes energy-efficient homes with stunning designs and unbeatable quality.
Not only is Insight Homes an industry leader in sustainable design, but they're also redefining home design and style. Their energy-efficient homes are as beautiful as they are functional. It's Just a Better House isn't just a tagline, it's the culture of Insight Homes.
Contact us to build your new energy efficient dream home today.
Media Contact
Debbi Brunner, Insight Homes, 3022422622, [email protected], itsjustabetterhouse.com
SOURCE Insight Homes
Share this article