Insight Optix Breaks New Ground in eDiscovery Data Management with the Release of Evidence Optix® v3.0

New features and functionality of Evidence Optix include enhanced user and matter permissions to provide even greater security and control. Fortune 500 corporations, large and mid-sized law firms, and eDiscovery service providers have recognized the numerous benefits of using Evidence Optix to centrally collaborate and address the historically decentralized, unorganized, and often inefficient discovery scoping process. To support this work, Insight Optix constructed more intricate permissions so multiple stakeholders can work within and across matters with the appropriate visibility and functionality.

Reporting functionality has also been expanded, now providing: a comprehensive custodian fact sheet; custodian relevancy and data source ranking reports that attorneys find valuable for negotiation and meet and confer conferences; custodian relationship reports that help legal teams ensure they aren't missing relevant custodians; and a legal hold release/retain assessment report that corporations use to effectuate the lifting of holds and preservation obligations.

"Everyone benefits from this solution, which is one of the reasons we are seeing Fortune 50 corporations and AmLaw 50 firms working together to implement Evidence Optix across their litigation and investigation portfolio," said Mandi Ross, CEO and Managing Director of Insight Optix. "As the adoption of Evidence Optix continues to accelerate, we expect to see more reasonable and targeted discovery plans and a reduction in discovery disputes and sanctions that typically result from inadequate preparation and deficient record-keeping."

Evidence Optix is a SaaS solution hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It is easy to use – legal teams can be trained in just an hour – and a matter can be spun up and ready to go in just a few days.

