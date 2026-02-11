Insight Optix Launches Legal Hold Evolve™, Redefining Enterprise Legal Hold

"We set out to elevate and redefine legal hold as more than just a compliance exercise—transforming it into an early source of business clarity, centralized intelligence, and a strategic discovery advantage," said Mandi Ross, CEO and co-founder. Post this

"Legal hold is foundational to defensible discovery, yet many teams are constrained by systems that haven't evolved to meet the realities of modern corporate legal operations," said Mandi Ross, CEO and co-founder at Insight Optix. "We set out to elevate and redefine legal hold as more than just a compliance exercise—transforming it into an early source of business clarity, centralized intelligence, and a strategic discovery advantage."

Legal Hold Evolve offers an intuitive user experience with practical workflows. Capabilities, such as tailored custodian communications and surveys grouped by role, department, priority, or sensitivity, help drive higher compliance and more accurate responses. It also supports defensible preservation and collection with built-in data source tracking, documentation throughout the litigation lifecycle, and real-time dashboards and reporting.

When combined with Evidence Optix®, Legal Hold Evolve becomes a command center for legal hold and discovery management. Together, they enable centralized collaboration and a system of record spanning legal hold notifications, custodian evaluations and rankings, early case strategy, scoping and budgeting, and data source assessment and management. This helps organizations limit over-preservation and collection, reduce discovery costs, and free up resources to focus on what is most relevant.

"As national discovery counsel, we see firsthand how early decisions, often made before teams have full visibility, can determine the trajectory and outcome of a matter," said Rose Hunter Jones, Partner at Hilgers. "With Legal Hold Evolve and Evidence Optix, teams gain early, reliable insight into custodians, data sources, and risk—so legal and discovery strategy takes shape sooner, with greater alignment and far fewer surprises downstream."

Insight Optix plans rapid innovation through quarterly releases in 2026, driven by ongoing collaboration with its Legal Hold Visionary Program participants.

Insight Optix is a legal technology company that equips legal teams with modern tools to manage legal hold and discovery with greater control and clarity. Its platform includes Evidence Optix, a twice-patented system for early case strategy, discovery scoping, budget forecasting, and data source management, and Legal Hold Evolve, a modern legal hold solution designed to improve compliance, visibility, and defensibility from the outset of a matter. Together, these solutions provide a unified system of record that helps organizations avoid over-preservation and over-collection, reduce discovery spend, and make better-informed decisions throughout the litigation lifecycle. Insight Optix is a WBENC-certified women-owned business, led by industry experts with decades of experience in legal technology and discovery.

