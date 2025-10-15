Insight Optix Unveils Evidence Optix® 3.3, Setting a New Standard for Discovery Management

"By elevating discovery management we're giving legal teams actionable insights to make better decisions early, improve outcomes, and reduce downstream costs," said Mandi Ross, CEO and co-founder. Post this

Evidence Optix 3.3 introduces several powerful new capabilities:

Custodian Grouping with Targeted Questions: Segment custodians (e.g., by department, non-custodial, executive, departed, low priority) and assign tailored surveys, relevancy assessments, and interviews to capture specific relevant responses that facilitate faster and more precise analysis.

Integrated Email Communications: Create and send custodian surveys and reminders directly from Evidence Optix, simplifying outreach to custodians and tracking of responses.

Enhanced Workflow Flexibility: Enhanced notes and attachment functionality at multiple levels (e.g., matter, custodian, interview, and data sources) to provide greater context, organization, and immediate access to key information.

Improved Data Source Tracking: Leverage an enhanced workflow for preservation and collection activities to facilitate centralized, efficient management of data sources throughout the litigation lifecycle.

Deeper Assessment Intelligence: Use robust and configurable questioning options to create richer, data-driven assessments and sharpen custodian rankings.

"Evidence Optix 3.3 is a significant leap forward in our mission to transform how legal teams approach discovery," said Mandi Ross, CEO and co-founder. "By elevating discovery management we're giving legal teams actionable insights to make better decisions early, improve outcomes, and reduce downstream costs."

With this release, Insight Optix reinforces its role as an innovative leader in shaping the future of discovery scoping and early case strategy, equipping legal professionals with the advantages necessary to navigate the evolving complexities of the eDiscovery landscape.

About Insight Optix

Insight Optix is a legal technology company with the first and only SaaS offering in the market that addresses the longstanding problem of excessive and overzealous discovery. Evidence Optix's twice-patented workflow empowers early case strategy and discovery scoping, budget projections, proportionality analysis, data source tracking, and centralized collaboration and decisioning throughout the litigation lifecycle. Insight Optix is proud to be a WBENC women-owned certified company that employs experts with decades of industry experience.

