Insight Optix Unveils Latest Release of Legal Hold Evolve™ with Automated Microsoft 365 Preservation and Smarter Compliance Workflows

"By automating Microsoft 365 preservation directly from the legal hold workflow, we're helping legal teams reduce administrative effort, improve consistency, and eliminate manual steps that can slow down the preservation process." Post this

New enhancements include:

Automated Microsoft 365 Preservation: Automatically places M365 mailboxes (active and archive) and personal OneDrive accounts on legal hold through Microsoft Purview when a legal hold notice is issued to a custodian and updates preservation details in the data source tracking module.

Consolidated Reminder Notifications: Organizations can now send consolidated reminders for legal hold notices and surveys at configurable intervals, reducing notification fatigue while improving compliance. Combined with Legal Hold Evolve's group functionality, organizations can now tailor reminder schedules for different custodian populations.

Automated Release of Preserved Data: Automatically lift preservation holds from a custodian's M365 data when that custodian is released or the matter is closed.

"Legal teams are under constant pressure to do more with fewer resources, while still ensuring legal holds are executed consistently," said Jeff Stevens, Chief Innovation Officer at Insight Optix. "By automating Microsoft 365 preservation directly from the legal hold workflow, we're helping legal teams reduce administrative effort, improve consistency, and eliminate manual steps that can slow down the preservation process."

When combined with Evidence Optix®, Legal Hold Evolve serves as a unified discovery management command center, bringing together legal hold, custodian intelligence, preservation, and early case strategy.

Insight Optix continues its rapid pace of innovation through quarterly releases developed in collaboration with participants in its Legal Hold Visionary Program.

For more information about Legal Hold Evolve, visit insightoptix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Insight Optix

Insight Optix is a legal technology company that equips legal teams with modern tools to manage legal hold and discovery with greater control and clarity. Its platform includes Evidence Optix, a twice-patented system for early case strategy, discovery scoping, budget forecasting, and data source management, and Legal Hold Evolve, a modern legal hold solution designed to improve compliance, visibility, and defensibility from the outset of a matter. Together, these solutions provide a unified system of record that helps organizations avoid over-preservation and over-collection, reduce discovery spend, and make better-informed decisions throughout the litigation lifecycle. Insight Optix is a WBENC-certified women-owned business, led by industry experts with decades of experience in legal technology and discovery.

Media Contact

Linda Kish, Insight Optix, 1 872.870.4169, [email protected], https://insightoptix.com/

SOURCE Insight Optix