Insight Optix Unveils Latest Release of Legal Hold Evolve™, with New Intelligence and Automation Capabilities

"Most legal hold tools still rely on static snapshots of custodians and data. We've focused on making that information living and actionable, giving teams real-time visibility into what's changed, what it means, and how to quickly respond, without adding layers of complexity." Post this

New enhancements include:

HR System Connectivity & Change Management: Synchronize employee data, map fields, and identify and implement changes automatically to keep custodian information continuously up to date.

Historical Employee Portal: Build a comprehensive view of employee job history within Legal Hold Evolve, to quickly and more accurately identify potentially relevant custodians.

M365 Data Source Synchronization: Instantly view custodian data sources within Legal Hold Evolve before conducting surveys or interviews, improving early case assessment and defensibility.

Custodian Action Cards: Take immediate, targeted action at an individual level. Send legal hold and survey notices, pause notification workflows, and release custodians.

Enhanced Dashboards & Reporting: Monitor notice delivery and acknowledgements, change management updates, survey status, and aging with improved visibility into legal hold activity and compliance.

"Most legal hold tools still rely on static snapshots of custodians and data," said Jeff Stevens, Chief Innovation Officer at Insight Optix. "We've focused on making that information living and actionable, giving teams real-time visibility into what's changed, what it means, and how to quickly respond, without adding layers of complexity."

When combined with Evidence Optix®, Legal Hold Evolve serves as a unified discovery management command center, bringing together legal hold, custodian intelligence, and early case strategy.

Insight Optix plans rapid innovation through quarterly releases in 2026, driven by ongoing collaboration with its Legal Hold Visionary Program corporate participants.

For more information about Legal Hold Evolve, visit www.insightoptix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Insight Optix

Insight Optix is a legal technology company that equips legal teams with modern tools to manage legal hold and discovery with greater control and clarity. Its platform includes Evidence Optix, a twice-patented system for early case strategy, discovery scoping, budget forecasting, and data source management, and Legal Hold Evolve, a modern legal hold solution designed to improve compliance, visibility, and defensibility from the outset of a matter. Together, these solutions provide a unified system of record that helps organizations avoid over-preservation and over-collection, reduce discovery spend, and make better-informed decisions throughout the litigation lifecycle. Insight Optix is a WBENC-certified women-owned business, led by industry experts with decades of experience in legal technology and discovery.

Media Contact

Linda Kish, Insight Optix, 1 872.870.4169, [email protected], https://insightoptix.com/

SOURCE Insight Optix