Insightin Health Honored with Prestigious Top Workplace Award

The Top Workplace award is a testament to Insightin Health's dedication to creating a workplace culture that values collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being. The accolade is based on an assessment that evaluates workplace factors such as company leadership, employee engagement, career development, and overall workplace satisfaction.

Insightin Health stood out in the assessment process due to several key factors:

An 86% overall workplace experience score

92% closely aligned belief in the direction and values

93% reported feeling respected and supported

As Insightin Health celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains dedicated to raising the bar for employee satisfaction and development. The Top Workplace award catalyzes new initiatives focused on workplace inclusion, cross-collaboration, professional growth opportunities, and more.

Insightin Health is thankful for its outstanding team that makes this innovative culture possible. We look forward to building on our award-winning workplace and maintaining best-in-class standards for our employees now and in the future.

About Insightin Health

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry-leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to deliver lifetime member value, driving growth and increasing overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com.

Media Contact

Marcia Kepler, Insightin Health, 1 3122599885, [email protected], www.insightinhealth.com

SOURCE Insightin Health