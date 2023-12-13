Insightin Health Honored with Prestigious Top Workplace Award

The 2023 Top Workplaces award was presented to Insightin Health on December 07th, The award, from The Baltimore Sun, is for Insightin Health's innovative company culture and exceptional workplace.
BALTIMORE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insightin Health has been recognized with the 2023 Top Workplace award from The Baltimore Sun for its innovative company culture and exceptional workplace. As a Healthcare Engagement Technology leader, this recognition underscores Insightin Health's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment that empowers employees to thrive, while helping healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences.
"We are immensely proud and honored to receive the Top Workplace award for 2023. This honor for our people-first culture reflects our philosophy that when you take care of employees, they take care of customers. At Insightin Health, we prioritize creating a workplace where every employee feels valued, supported, and inspired to contribute their best." said Enam Noor, CEO.
The Top Workplace award is a testament to Insightin Health's dedication to creating a workplace culture that values collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being. The accolade is based on an assessment that evaluates workplace factors such as company leadership, employee engagement, career development, and overall workplace satisfaction.
Insightin Health stood out in the assessment process due to several key factors:
- An 86% overall workplace experience score
- 92% closely aligned belief in the direction and values
- 93% reported feeling respected and supported
As Insightin Health celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains dedicated to raising the bar for employee satisfaction and development. The Top Workplace award catalyzes new initiatives focused on workplace inclusion, cross-collaboration, professional growth opportunities, and more.
Insightin Health is thankful for its outstanding team that makes this innovative culture possible. We look forward to building on our award-winning workplace and maintaining best-in-class standards for our employees now and in the future.
About Insightin Health
Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry-leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to deliver lifetime member value, driving growth and increasing overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com.
Media Contact
Marcia Kepler, Insightin Health, 1 3122599885, [email protected], www.insightinhealth.com
SOURCE Insightin Health
