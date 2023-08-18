Insightin Health Recognized by Gartner "Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023"

"To once again have been named as a Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers is gratifying," said Enam Noor, CEO of Insightin Health. "Increasingly we are seeing health care consumers demand seamless, personalized experiences from their payers and providers." Tweet this

Insightin has been recognized in the Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers reports as a Sample Vendor in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. Gartner calls out that "Consumer-centric health products and plan designs can shift the business models of today's payers into something more valued by customers and more profitable too. Earned trust and loyalty from members will enhance retention and reshape the health insurance industry."

"To once again have been named as a Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers is gratifying," said Enam Noor, CEO of Insightin Health. "Increasingly we are seeing health care consumers demand seamless, personalized experiences from their payers and providers." Noor continued. "Unfortunately, many payers are managing their data in multiple applications, making this demand impossible to meet. That's where we come in: our inGAGE™ platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create real-time insights to drive personalized consumer-centric healthcare experiences that improve satisfaction and increase lifetime member value."

About Insightin Health:

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry-leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to deliver lifetime member value, driving growth and increasing overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com.

