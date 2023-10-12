Insightin Health Welcomes it's Newest Team Member, Britt Travis

Insightin Health welcomes Britt Travis, SVP Business Development, bringing deep knowledge of health plan operations, and strong relationships with distribution partners and healthcare leaders.

Introducing Britt Travis: A Valuable Addition to Our Team

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the past 12 months Insightin Health has been rapidly growing its customer base, adding new partnerships, and delivering increasing value to its customers through their secure, cloud-based, AI-driven member experience platform, inGAGE™. To support and continue its expansion, Insightin Health is excited to announce that Britt Travis has joined the company as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. Britt is a seasoned executive, having held leadership positions in sales, marketing, and operations for prominent healthcare and technology companies.

In a decades-long career, Britt has dedicated himself to driving growth and improving performance for leading healthcare organizations such as Centene Corporation, Molina, Highmark, Inc., and, most recently, Clever Care Health Plan. During his time with these companies, Britt has developed a strong understanding of payer and member needs across all lines of business, deep knowledge of health plan operations, and strong relationships with distribution partners and healthcare leaders.

"Britt understands that data-driven, member-centric care delivers a 1:2 punch – it improves member experience and outcomes while enabling plans to grow and increase lifetime member value. That shared belief and his proven ability to drive growth and improve sales team performance make Britt a perfect complement for us," said Enam Noor, Founder and CEO of Insightin Health.

His direct experience in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial lines of business combined with his deep understanding of managed services organization and independent physician group needs, position Britt and the company for continued success. Britt's confidence is clear, "For years, the most recognized names in healthcare have been looking to build consumer-centric member engagement solutions. With the comprehensive capabilities available through inGAGE™, the team at Insightin Health provides a flexible, scalable solution to do just that. I'm excited to bring my skills and expertise to this growing, nimble healthcare technology organization."

About Insightin Health

Insightin Health helps healthcare payers eliminate data silos and deliver highly satisfying consumer-centric experiences. inGAGE™ – our software as a service (SaaS) platform – is the industry-leading solution for quickly creating a connected data ecosystem. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, inGAGE™ leverages the totality of the connected data, in real-time, to produce insights that drive Next Best Action (NBA) recommendations to solve pressing healthcare challenges. inGAGE™ allows healthcare payers to deliver lifetime member value, driving growth and increasing overall plan profitability. For more information, visit www.insightinhealth.com.

For Media Inquiries: Marcia Kepler | 888.524.6744 | [email protected]

