Insightly Reveals Five Predictions for the 2024 MarTech Stack

Here's a look at Insightly's top predictions for 2024 MarTech stacks:

Cost Considerations: Overwhelmingly, the respondents shared that their biggest concern is the cost of their marketing tech stack. With 63% expressing this concern, we know that small and mid-size businesses, many of which have been impacted over the last few years by Covid and the economy, need to ensure that they're spending the right amount of money in the right places to see their revenue and customer bases grow. With that said, 45% of respondents reported that 10-20% of their budget will be dedicated to MarTech and the associated expenses of management, training, and platform costs in 2024, showing they know the value that MarTech investments bring to their business.

AI Co-pilots: AI stole the show in 2023 and it will continue to be an important asset moving forward. The Future of MarTech report found that 50% of respondents saw AI having the most impact on their SaaS product in the coming future. What does that mean for the SaaS industry? AI is becoming a critical tool for team productivity, but it should not be the main focus. AI works best as a co-pilot, reducing manual labor that comes with the optimization of the software. In 2024, companies should ensure that their tech stack has efficient and streamlined processes, which may include AI. But it also should not make or break a company's decision when considering investing in a product that does or does not include AI. The leaders will focus on whether AI supports the product in a way that allows them to have a more seamless workflow or improved efficiency and outcomes.

Content Personalization: 43% of respondents say that this trend will have the most significant impact on digital marketing strategies in the next five years, so 2024 will certainly see more personalized content for consumers. The new email restrictions from both Google and Yahoo being released in early 2024 aimed at reducing unwanted email will only enhance the need for personalization. With more AI integrations, plus smart, interconnected marketing tools that allow creators to customize their campaigns and funnels based on interests of their customers, this is a top way to build those relationships and create brand loyalty.

