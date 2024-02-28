Insightly to Live Stream Relationship Marketing Happy Hour Featuring Best-selling Author Jay Baer and TC Craft Tequila

"During our happy hour, we'll share best practices, including what marketers can learn from the tequila industry to attract and retain loyal customers and help you grow your business." Post this

During the live stream, Insightly will cover:

Why word-of-mouth is a top strategy for B2B

How to escape B2B 'sameness' and save budget

Moving beyond transactions to making customers for life

Lessons from the tequila industry and more

The event will conclude with a fun cocktail-making experience featuring TC Craft Tequila and a chance to win a prize pack from the brand. To register in advance and receive an event reminder along with the ingredient list to mix along at home, click here.

WHAT: Insightly LIVE

WHEN: Live stream on Wednesday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET

at WHERE: The live stream will be hosted on Insightly's YouTube Channel and LinkedIn Live

ABOUT INSIGHTLY

Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It's easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform. Insightly is trusted by more than a million users worldwide. For more information, visit insightly.com.

