Insightly to Live Stream Relationship Marketing Happy Hour Featuring Best-selling Author Jay Baer and TC Craft Tequila

CRM Leader to Host Insightly LIVE! Creating Brand Champions…with a Twist
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insightly, the modern, affordable CRM teams love, is hosting its first live stream happy hour event on Wednesday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET. Insightly's Senior Director of Content and Digital Marketing, Val Riley, will host the event alongside Chief Marketing Officer Chip House. Jay Baer, business advisor, best-selling author, and tequila influencer will lead the discussion on tactics for go-to-market teams to cultivate customer advocacy to feed the marketing funnel.
"Relationship building is crucial for retaining your client base, and fostering meaningful partnerships creates lifelong customers," said Chip House, Chief Marketing Officer at Insightly. "During our happy hour, we'll share best practices, including what marketers can learn from the tequila industry to attract and retain loyal customers and help you grow your business."
During the live stream, Insightly will cover:
- Why word-of-mouth is a top strategy for B2B
- How to escape B2B 'sameness' and save budget
- Moving beyond transactions to making customers for life
- Lessons from the tequila industry and more
The event will conclude with a fun cocktail-making experience featuring TC Craft Tequila and a chance to win a prize pack from the brand. To register in advance and receive an event reminder along with the ingredient list to mix along at home, click here.
- WHAT: Insightly LIVE
- WHEN: Live stream on Wednesday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET
- WHERE: The live stream will be hosted on Insightly's YouTube Channel and LinkedIn Live
ABOUT INSIGHTLY
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It's easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform. Insightly is trusted by more than a million users worldwide. For more information, visit insightly.com.
Media Contact:
Val Riley
[email protected]
