Insights Squared Consulting Group Adds Psychologist and Family Enterprise Consultant Dr. Joshua Schultz

At Insights Squared Consulting Group, Dr. Schultz will expand the firm's executive coaching and advisory capabilities, working closely with founders, inheritors, and senior leaders. His coaching focuses on self-awareness, decision-making, leadership presence, and resilience—particularly in contexts where significant wealth intensifies expectations and interpersonal dynamics.

"Financial success often masks the deeper human challenges families and leaders face," said Dr. Joshua Schultz. "Insights Squared is distinctive in its commitment to addressing those challenges directly, and I'm excited to contribute to work that helps clients steward wealth with clarity, intention, and integrity."

"Joshua's background allows him to bridge clinical depth with practical consulting and executive coaching," said Dr. Arne Boudewyn, co-founder at Insights2. Fellow co-founder, Dr. Nancy Amick, said "His work directly supports our clients as wealth amplifies both opportunity and complexity, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

Dr. Schultz is licensed in Pennsylvania and is an active member of the Philadelphia Estate Planning Council, the Philadelphia Society of Clinical Psychologists, and the Society for Consulting Psychology. He will work with Insights2 national and international clients.

