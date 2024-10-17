Insights to Conducting Clinical Trials in Africa - A Shared Experience, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

another important aspect that will be explored is the role of unmet healthcare needs across Africa Post this

Partnership is another key strategy that will be discussed. The creation of a sustainable clinical research environment is crucial for long-term success, and this can often only be achieved through strategic collaborations. The discussion will also cover the importance of understanding regulatory frameworks across different African nations.

The expert speakers will provide insights into how to work with regulatory bodies, secure approvals and maintain compliance throughout the research process. In addition to regulatory considerations, the session will cover other practical aspects of conducting clinical research in Africa, such as logistics, vendor management and capacity building. Capacity building includes training healthcare workers, establishing research institutions and creating systems for data collection and analysis.

Register for this webinar today to learn the advantages and challenges of conducting clinical research in Africa.

Join Catherine Lund, Managing Director, P95 Africa; Nathaniel Ramuthaga, Clinical Operations Portfolio Leader (COPL) PDG, SA & SSA and Geo Lead, Roche SA & Africa; Christopher Obwanga, East Africa Regional Manager, P95 Africa, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Insights to Conducting Clinical Trials in Africa – A Shared Experience.

