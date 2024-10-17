Insights to Conducting Clinical Trials in Africa - A Shared Experience, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the advantages and challenges of conducting clinical research in Africa. Attendees will learn how to enhance patient recruitment by accessing diverse and accessible populations. The featured speakers will discuss how to navigate the regulatory environment across the African continent. Attendees will learn how to establish key relationships to build capacity in a sustainable and stable manner. The speakers will also share how to execute the practical aspects of conducting clinical research in Africa such as vendor management and logistics.
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the major hurdles in conducting clinical research in Africa is navigating the cultural, socio-economic and infrastructural differences that exist across the continent. Understanding the diverse cultural norms, regulatory frameworks, ethical nuances and health-seeking behaviors of the African populations in different regions is essential for the success of any clinical trial. The expert speakers will shed light on how to effectively engage with communities and ensure that studies are both respectful of local customs and capable of generating reliable and ethical results.
In this webinar, another important aspect that will be explored is the role of unmet healthcare needs across Africa. Despite the diversity of populations, there are common health challenges that plague many African nations, including infectious diseases, maternal and child health issues and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases. The expert speakers can help attendees understand how to design studies that address these pressing health concerns while also aligning with the priorities of local health authorities and global research agendas.
Partnership is another key strategy that will be discussed. The creation of a sustainable clinical research environment is crucial for long-term success, and this can often only be achieved through strategic collaborations. The discussion will also cover the importance of understanding regulatory frameworks across different African nations.
The expert speakers will provide insights into how to work with regulatory bodies, secure approvals and maintain compliance throughout the research process. In addition to regulatory considerations, the session will cover other practical aspects of conducting clinical research in Africa, such as logistics, vendor management and capacity building. Capacity building includes training healthcare workers, establishing research institutions and creating systems for data collection and analysis.
Register for this webinar today to learn the advantages and challenges of conducting clinical research in Africa.
Join Catherine Lund, Managing Director, P95 Africa; Nathaniel Ramuthaga, Clinical Operations Portfolio Leader (COPL) PDG, SA & SSA and Geo Lead, Roche SA & Africa; Christopher Obwanga, East Africa Regional Manager, P95 Africa, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).
ABOUT P95
P95 is a leading global provider of epidemiology and clinical solutions with a specialty focus on vaccines and infectious diseases.
Headquartered in Belgium, P95 has regional hub offices in Africa (South Africa), Latin America (Colombia), North America (USA) and Southeast Asia (Thailand). P95's full-service CRO solutions span 5 continents, with 300 staff and experience across 30 countries.
With over 25 years of experience, P95 is dedicated to delivering flexible, customer-centrical solutions, powered by a team passionate about driving positive change in global health.
