Insightsfirst by Evalueserve's included in Market and Competitive Intelligence Solution Landscape Report

Evalueserve's Insightsfirst platform was included in Forrester Research's "Market And Competitive Intelligence Platforms Landscape, Q3 2024" report. This recognition underscores Evalueserve's commitment to delivering AI-driven insights that empower strategic decision-making in a competitive global market.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve announced today that its market and competitive intelligence solution, Insightsfirst, was recognized in Forrester Research's recent report, "The Market And Competitive Intelligence Platforms Landscape, Q3 2024." Evalueserve is a leading global insights and analytics partner serving 30% of Fortune 1000 companies.

The August 2024 Forrester report presents an overview of 15 notable vendors in the market and competitive intelligence (M&CI) field, outlining their capabilities and value offered. Forrester defines M&CI platforms as solutions that gather market and competitive data from a wide variety of external and internal sources, utilizing AI and natural language processing to build taxonomies, tag content, and summarize insights. M&CI solutions enable faster, more strategic decision-making across organizations and curate critical insights that can be rapidly distributed to stakeholders.

Evalueserve was included among the small-sized vendors that provided market and competitive intelligence solutions. Insightsfirst by Evalueserve self-reported the extended use cases of go-to-market strategy, routes to market, and mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships as the top three for which clients select them.

The Forrester report emphasized the increasing need for organizations to capture competitive intelligence and market trends to respond to competitors and anticipate their moves. Gathering these insights is a crucial component for successful product and go-to-market strategies, allowing companies to reposition their offerings and get ahead of the curve.

"In today's data-saturated business landscape, separating signal from noise is paramount. Our inclusion in Forrester's market and competitive intelligence landscape report aligns with our mission to cut through the clutter and deliver laser-focused intelligence," said Sanjoy Roy Choudhury, EVP and Global Head of Insights & Advisory at Evalueserve. "For us, this acknowledgment underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge M&CI solutions that empower organizations to make data-driven decisions in an increasingly competitive global market. Insightsfirst continues to evolve, leveraging AI and domain expertise to deliver actionable insights that drive strategic growth for our clients."

About Insightsfirst:

Evalueserve's market & competitive intelligence platform is powered by AI and guided by domain experts. Insightsfirst aggregates information from internal and external data sources and stores custom research in its knowledge management center. It increases efficiency by utilizing AI to collect and filter intelligence and by leveraging pre-defined workflows to distribute custom alerts via robust integrations and newsletters automatically. Interested in how Insightsfirst can boost your competitive edge and elevate your decision-making? Get in touch with Evalueserve today: evalueserve.com

About Evalueserve:

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

Media Contact

Tammy Duong, Evalueserve, 1 919-434-0354, [email protected] , Evalueserve.com

SOURCE Evalueserve