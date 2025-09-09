InsightsRx and PurpleLab Partner to Transform Pharma Media Optimization with Real-Time Measurement

By combining their powerful dataset with our AI driven technology, we can help brands optimize campaigns faster, make smarter decisions, increase time to value across media campaigns. Post this

"Media buying at its best is done by agencies that have aggregate demand to get the best possible price for everything," said Ted Sweetser, VP of Strategic Advertising Partnerships. "But it's also done by the ones that are able to understand what's most valuable so they know what they should be paying for, and that's what Egbavwe and InsightsRx are bringing to the table."

InsightsRx's infrastructure is developed to support plug-and-play direct-to-consumer and healthcare provider (HCP) data ingestion, making it fully compatible with endemic media, programmatic in-housing efforts, and self-serve DSP models. By combining PurpleLab's Rx data with media performance signals, InsightsRx has developed proprietary algorithms that dynamically predict and prioritize high-value HCP and patient segments in real time.

With unmatched expertise in media planning, measurement, optimization, and activation, InsightsRx empowers healthcare marketers to connect data to decisions—helping them move faster, spend smarter, and achieve greater impact.

For more information, visit www.InsightsRx.ai.

About InsightsRx

InsightsRx is Where Data Meets Decisions. Specializing in healthcare and pharmaceutical marketing, InsightsRx transforms complex data into actionable strategies that drive measurable results.

With a team of seasoned marketers and data experts bringing 80+ years of combined experience, InsightsRx keeps clients at the center of every insight.

From media activation and quality measurement and campaign analysis, InsightsRx cuts through the noise—applying data with purpose to help healthcare and pharmaceutical brands perform smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.

InsightsRx's mission is to empower healthcare marketers to make smarter, outcome-driven decisions by connecting real-world data to real-time media strategy. In a landscape crowded with metrics and AI, they don't hide behind jargon—they translate it.

Simply put: InsightsRx makes data make sense.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a healthcare analytics company dedicated to driving value-driven innovation across the healthcare continuum. Its no-code analytics platform, HealthNexus™, empowers life sciences, payers, providers, advertisers, and other healthcare stakeholders to develop real-world evidence (RWE), demonstrating the effectiveness of novel therapeutics or clinical strategies in saving lives and reducing costs.

As one of the few CMS Qualified Entities, PurpleLab has access to Medicare claims data under Parts A, B, and D, enabling the evaluation of provider performance. The company is also a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), adhering to the highest standards for responsible data collection and usage in digital advertising. Additionally, PurpleLab holds HiTRUST certification, meeting the rigorous security and privacy requirements essential in healthcare data management.

For more information, visit purplelab.com.

Media Contact

Alexandria Hammond, BrandNEWS on behalf of InsightsRx, 1 8568167175, [email protected]

Claudia Santos, Publicize on behalf of PurpleLab, [email protected]

SOURCE InsightsRx