InSite Engineering, LLC Opens New Regional Office in Ocean County, NJ

The NJ-based land development and consulting engineering firm has expanded its office locations to better serve the southern region of NJ.
WALL, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InSite Engineering, LLC, a New Jersey land development and consulting engineering firm based in Wall Township, NJ, has opened an Ocean County office in Manahawkin, NJ. The office address is 20 North Main Street, Suite 2B, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
InSite's vast list of service offerings made it an easy decision to move into the heart of Ocean County and provide the opportunity to serve the southern region of the State while expanding their regional footprint.
Jason Fichter, Co-Founder and Managing Member of the firm stated, "We are very excited to announce our newest office location in Ocean County! We are very fortunate and grateful to be a part of the tremendous growth that Ocean County has been experiencing following the COVID-19 pandemic. Our new office is our commitment to continue to help guide smart growth throughout Ocean County and beyond. Together with our headquarters in Wall Township, our new office location is strategically located in beautiful Manahawkin, which enables us to easily reach any site and any client along the entire New Jersey coast. Our expertise in the engineering, surveying, and environmental disciplines is a perfect fit for development in Ocean County due to the vast wetland complexes, streams, lakes, the Atlantic Coast, and the Pinelands National Reserve. This milestone accomplishment continues our progress of growth that we established in our strategic plan. We are very grateful to our clients and associates for their loyalty and collaborative spirit, which enabled us to reach this milestone."
About InSite Engineering, LLC
Established in 2003, InSite Engineering, LLC, is a privately owned engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting firm offering comprehensive land development consulting services for corporate, private, and government clients in the residential, commercial, industrial, public, and institutional markets. InSite Engineering, LLC, is licensed throughout the Northeast and is headquartered in coastal New Jersey. For more information about InSite Engineering, LLC, please visit http://www.InSiteEng.net
Media Contact
Maria Bancer, InSite Engineering, 732-531-7100, [email protected], https://www.InSiteEng.net
SOURCE InSite Engineering
