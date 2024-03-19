InSite Engineering, LLC Opens New Regional Office in Ocean County, NJ

We are very excited to announce our newest office location in Ocean County! Post this

Jason Fichter, Co-Founder and Managing Member of the firm stated, "We are very excited to announce our newest office location in Ocean County! We are very fortunate and grateful to be a part of the tremendous growth that Ocean County has been experiencing following the COVID-19 pandemic. Our new office is our commitment to continue to help guide smart growth throughout Ocean County and beyond. Together with our headquarters in Wall Township, our new office location is strategically located in beautiful Manahawkin, which enables us to easily reach any site and any client along the entire New Jersey coast. Our expertise in the engineering, surveying, and environmental disciplines is a perfect fit for development in Ocean County due to the vast wetland complexes, streams, lakes, the Atlantic Coast, and the Pinelands National Reserve. This milestone accomplishment continues our progress of growth that we established in our strategic plan. We are very grateful to our clients and associates for their loyalty and collaborative spirit, which enabled us to reach this milestone."

About InSite Engineering, LLC

Established in 2003, InSite Engineering, LLC, is a privately owned engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting firm offering comprehensive land development consulting services for corporate, private, and government clients in the residential, commercial, industrial, public, and institutional markets. InSite Engineering, LLC, is licensed throughout the Northeast and is headquartered in coastal New Jersey. For more information about InSite Engineering, LLC, please visit http://www.InSiteEng.net

