Insomnia Cookies and DP Dough to Open New Albany Locations in DMG Investments' Upcoming Air Albany

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insomnia Cookies and DP Dough have been announced as the retail tenants that will occupy the two ground floor spaces of the new Air Albany development from DMG Investments. The property, which is slated for completion in summer of 2024, features two ground floor retail spaces in addition to its 136 residential apartments.

"We are proud to welcome Insomnia Cookies and DP Dough to Air Albany," said DMG Investments CEO Jacky He. "We know that not only will our residents of Air Albany enjoy the convenience of having these brands, but that they will bring value to the wider community as well."

This will mark the first Insomnia Cookies location in Albany, NY as well as DP Dough's only Albany location.

Located at 1211 Western Avenue and boasting panoramic views of the city and a short walking distance to the University of Albany, Air Albany will bring state of the art amenities and modern living to the city's growing community.

More info about Air Albany can be found at: https://airalbany.com/

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

