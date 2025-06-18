Insomnia Cookies Announces Partnership with Universal Pictures' New Atomic Monster & Blumhouse Film M3GAN 2.0

The late-night bakery will be offering limited time M3GAN 2.0-themed sweets that slay beginning June 16

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the cult-favorite brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is teaming up with Universal Pictures' M3GAN 2.0, from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, for a limited-time menu collection launching June 16. The partnership celebrates the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 horror sensation and marks Insomnia Cookies' fourth big-screen partnership.

To sweeten the suspense ahead of M3GAN 2.0's theatrical release on June 27, Insomnia Cookies will also roll out nationwide activations during release weekend, treating fans to exclusive offerings and giveaways.

"As the murderous doll returns to the big screen, she's not coming empty-handed," said Katie Seawell, Chief Marketing Officer, Insomnia Cookies. "M3GAN is bringing a sinisterly sweet lineup to Insomnia Cookies that horror fans and Insomniacs won't want to miss."

Here to rescue you when a craving for something sweet hits (even at 3 a.m.), Insomnia Cookies will deliver more than just its signature warm cookies this month. Beginning June 16 and available while supplies last, the M3GAN 2.0-inspired menu includes:

M3GAN Sugar Slay: In celebration of M3GAN 2.0, our classic Sugar cookie just got a major upgrade. This dangerously delicious version is filled with hot pink buttercream and topped with pink crystalized sugar.

M3GAN's Cookie'wich: Two scoops of Dreamweaver ice cream, Double Chocolate Chunk cookies in purple s'mores ice cream with fudge, in between two M3GAN Sugar Slay cookies.

Exclusive Packaging: Starting June 27 , every pack order will include a custom M3GAN box sleeve (while supplies last).

Insomnia Cookies is also partnering with Fandango to offer Insomniacs a FREE Classic cookie with the purchase of a M3GAN 2.0 ticket.*

*Unique code per Fandango ticket order valid on online delivery and pickup orders. Offer live through 6/29 and redeemable through 7/6.

About M3GAN 2.0

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went on a murderous rampage, her underlying tech has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create Amelia, a military-grade weapon. As Amelia's self-awareness increases and she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans, M3GAN's creator Gemma realizes there's only one option: resurrect the killer doll with a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. With the future of human existence on the line, the original A.I. bitch is about to meet her match.

