Inspect Point Announces Strategic Integration with Brycer's The Compliance Engine

TROY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect Point, the leading cloud-based fire protection software for the fire and life safety industry, proudly unveils a strategic partnership with Brycer, a pioneer in compliance solutions. This inaugural collaboration integrates Brycer's cutting-edge web-based service, The Compliance Engine (TCE), into Inspect Point's robust fire protection platform, achieving a significant milestone for both companies.

This first-of-its-kind partnership between a third-party inspection reporting platform and a fire protection management platform also serves as a commitment to fortifying businesses in their pursuit of compliance for the greater good of communities. By seamlessly merging Inspect Point's digital inspection and deficiency module with TCE's advanced compliance capabilities, the collaboration ensures businesses have the tools to meet regulatory standards and actively contribute to community well-being.

In this collaborative endeavor, Inspect Point customers can now designate buildings listed in their database for a TCE sync - enabling swift identification, reporting, and resolution of deficiencies. This feature empowers professionals to manage compliance better, ensuring structures align with safety standards and community expectations.

The integration further optimizes processes by updating inspection records in Inspect Point and TCE to reflect resolved deficiencies and consistently keeping Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) informed. This integration facilitates the submission of compliance reports to the office for review, streamlining workflows and enhancing operational efficiency, allowing inspection professionals to focus on ensuring safety and compliance.

Drew Slocum, Co-Founder & CSO at Inspect Point, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with Brycer and release an industry-first integration with The Compliance Engine into our platform. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to better protecting communities and providing inspection professionals with the most advanced and user-friendly tools to streamline their processes."

Bryan Schultz, Co-Founder of Brycer, echoed this sentiment: "The integration with Inspect Point represents a powerful fusion of our compliance expertise with their innovative fire protection platform. Together, we empower users with unparalleled capabilities to navigate regulatory compliance complexities easily."

Collaborating in synergy, Inspect Point and Brycer join forces to elevate fire protection workflows and enhance integration, paving the way for a future marked by heightened efficiency, precision, and a collective dedication to the well-being of our communities in fire inspection.

About Inspect Point:

Inspect Point is a cloud-based solution that supports fire and life safety professionals in their mission to make the world more secure. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA & UL-C templates, Inspect Point is the most comprehensive fire protection platform on the market today. As technology advances, Inspect Point will support the fire protection industry each step of the way.

About Brycer:

Brycer is a trailblazer in compliance solutions, committed to simplifying the complexities of regulatory requirements for businesses across industries. The Compliance Engine (TCE), Brycer's flagship software, is renowned for its advanced features and user-friendly interface. It provides organizations with the tools to navigate and thrive in a highly regulated environment.

