Inspect2GO Introduces GovOwl, Its Brand for Cities and Counties

"The owl represents the agency leader who uses our software: watching over operations, seeing in the dark, gaining insight and wisdom." Post this

"We outgrew our name," said Paul Smith, founder and CEO. "Inspect2GO described our first product. GovOwl describes our clients, the cities and counties we serve. The owl represents the agency leader who uses our software: watching over operations, seeing in the dark, gaining insight and wisdom. Plus...owls are cool."

Local government is the backbone of every community, and the people who serve in it deserve technology that genuinely supports their work. So GovOwl builds it with people who have done the job. GovOwl account managers include former government officials. They've run government programs, sat through the budget meetings, and lived the paperwork. That experience shapes the software and the support behind it.

The GovOwl story began in California in 2011 as Inspect2GO. The company's first government product shipped in 2013, one simple mobile app for food inspections. That app grew into a complete environmental health system, and from there into code enforcement, citizen portals, online payments, and community development. Agencies kept asking for more, and the company kept saying yes, expanding across departments and automating workflows agency-wide.

Learn more at www.GovOwl.com/about/.

Meet at NEHA

Look for the curious, eight-foot-tall barn owl at Inspect2GO/GovOwl booth #418. Grab some merch like a mini stuffed owl and caffeinated owl-shaped chocolates. Or, if you've got the skills, land a bean bag toss from across the aisle to trade up for our official mascot owl.

About GovOwl

GovOwl provides cloud software to city and county agencies for environmental health, code enforcement, community development, inspections, permitting, and online payments. GovOwl serves government clients in 11 states, grows steadily each year, and has a 98% annual client retention rate. GovOwl is a brand of Inspect2GO, Inc., a California corporation founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Clemente, Calif.

Media Contact

Paul Smith, GovOwl, 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected] , https://govowl.com/

SOURCE GovOwl