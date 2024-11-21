Inspection Readiness and the Updated ICH E6 R3: What to Anticipate, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Embracing the principles outlined in the ICH E6 R3 draft can lead to better risk management, enhanced data integrity and more reliable trial outcomes. Post this

Key Changes with ICH E6 R3: The new guidelines introduce principles around data governance, emphasizing the management of data integrity, traceability and security. They highlight the need for risk assessment processes to be embedded in trial protocols, requiring a proportionate approach based on the level of risk associated with each trial.

To ensure compliance, organizations should focus on developing robust risk management programs, implementing consistent risk-based approaches throughout the trial lifecycle and conducting audits and mock inspections to identify potential risks and prepare teams.

Inspection Challenges and Solutions: Common inspection findings often include issues related to data governance, documentation discrepancies and inadequate oversight. Addressing these requires effective collaboration between sponsors, service providers/vendors and investigator sites, as well as a continuous commitment to refining processes.

Preparation for GCP inspections is an ongoing journey. While inspections can be perceived as daunting, they drive organizations to strengthen compliance and improve trial conduct. Embracing the principles outlined in the ICH E6 R3 draft can lead to better risk management, enhanced data integrity and more reliable trial outcomes.

Register for this webinar today to learn essential strategies for inspection readiness, with insights on the updated ICH E6 R3 guidelines, risk-proportionate approaches and how to build a robust compliance program.

Join Ernesto Vera-Sanchez, MD, PhD, MPH, Vice President, Department Head GxP Strategy, Allucent, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Inspection Readiness and the Updated ICH E6 R3: What to Anticipate.

