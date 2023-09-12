Inspirational Business Memoir Candidly Describes the Unpredictable Journey of a Working-Class Kid who Became a Successful Entrepreneur

Readers will be captivated by how Stroum's meteoric early success resulted in depression rather than elation and how he overcame many intertwined emotional and business obstacles in order to lead a more fulfilled and profitable life. Tweet this

Readers will be captivated by how Stroum's meteoric early success resulted in depression rather than elation and how he overcame many intertwined emotional and business obstacles in order to lead a more fulfilled and profitable life. The book includes invaluable how-to sales, marketing, business, and personal advice.

Stroum is a great storyteller and his memoir is a testament to the power of determination, innovation, passion, and resilience. In business since 1976 and serving several clients for over 46 years, Stroum knows a thing or two about consistency and providing a worthwhile business service. He hopes his book will inspire readers to enter the arena and become entrepreneurs. But most importantly, he wants to help them avoid some of the pitfalls and painful mistakes that he's experienced throughout his own entrepreneurial journey.

About the Author:

Steven M. Stroum grew up in a working-class family in Auburndale, a village of Newton, MA. After briefly attending Northeastern University in 1966, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. In March 1968 he received a medical discharge, became a Disabled Veteran, and in September returned to Northeastern University. The youngest of three boys, he was married to Peggy Lawrence in 1970 and received a BS in Business Administration in 1973.

Stroum started his business from a spare room at his parents' home in Newton, MA with only $300 and within a few short months moved to nearby Wellesley. By the end of his first year in business his firm had 10 full-time employees and hundreds of clients. In recognition of his company's contribution to the success and growth of numerous small companies, Stroum was selected to serve on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Small Business Task Force and was later appointed one of 18 Small Business Advisors to the Governor of Massachusetts. He was also selected by the International Rotary Foundation to tour South Korea for six weeks as an ambassador, was later appointed to The Norbert Weiner Forum at Tufts University to study the impact of technology on society, and served as publicity advisor on the Board of Directors of the Smaller Business Association of New England.

Steven M. Stroum, a seasoned product publicist, marketer, and entrepreneur has been featured in INC Magazine, Sales and Marketing Management Magazine, Marketing Magazine, OMNI Magazine, USA Today, Business Week Exchange, The Christian Science Monitor, Boston Globe, Boston Herald, Middlesex News, San Francisco Chronicle WHDH-TV, WJAR-TV, WKOX radio and others. He has also been a guest lecturer at The American Marketing Association, Babson College, Boston College, Northeastern University, and numerous business and civic groups.

