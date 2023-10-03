Inspirational Hip Hop Artist With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Hosting "Lucky 13th" Annual Ryan's Day Concert & Family Fun Event - Sun. Oct 15th 2023

"As long as Ryan goes on, we go on, and the show goes on. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy doesn't take breaks. It's time for Ryan to get on stage again with the best musicians in Austin and show everyone how music saves his life on a daily basis." - Leslie Schmidt, Ryan's mother Tweet this

Musical Lineup Includes: Wheelz The Rapper, Lixbox, Thunderosa, Rod Williams & Jesse Mac, Sonny Wolf, Jake Sherard, Rock Holiday, Tumbling Dice, Defenders of The Faith ATX, Hit & Run, Tasmin & Tim, Poi Pounders, X Factory, and more!

In addition to the above listed activities and treats, Ryan's latest CD, "Music Saved My Life" will be available for purchase, as well as his 3 full length CD's: "In The Beginning," "Determined," and "2Determined."

DETAILS:"Ryan's Day" is an annual celebration open to the public on Sunday October 15th, 2023 at Shooters Billiards and Sports Bar located at 11416 N FM 620 Austin, TX 78726. $10 requested donation, but not required. Family-friendly, handicapped friendly.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RollintoEndDuchenne

Ryan's Day 12 in the News: https://www.fox7austin.com/news/ryans-day-duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-research-2022

"Wheelz" Music Video for "Searching:" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcy1kuagRsA

Wasabi Challenge Backstory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIZ0wNhYwio

EVENT CONTACT - Leslie Schmidt: 512-587-2091

The mission of the organization is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and long-term outlook for all individuals affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) through research, advocacy, education, and compassion. DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed during early childhood and is progressive causing muscle disorder that causes loss of muscle function and independence.

"Inspiration on Wheelz" is committed to raising public awareness through education, music, and annual event "Ryan's Day" to help find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Leslie Schmidt, Inspiration On Wheelz, 512-587-2091, [email protected], https://www.facebook.com/RollintoEndDuchenne

Grace Sharington, Dremana Productions, 773-616-7726, [email protected], https://dremanaproductions.com

