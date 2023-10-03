Inspirational Hip Hop Artist With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Hosting "Lucky 13th" Annual Ryan's Day Concert & Family Fun Event - Sun. Oct 15th 2023

"Ryan's Day" is an annual concert celebration & DMD fundraiser open to the public on Sunday October 15th, 2023 at Shooters Billiards and Sports Bar located at 11416 N FM 620 Austin, TX 78726. $10 requested donation, but not required. Family-friendly, handicapped friendly. Organized by non-profit 501 (C) (3) "Inspiration on Wheelz."
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating its 13th year, Ryan's Day returns it's live music fundraiser to Shooters in Austin, Texas. "As long as Ryan goes on, we go on, and the show goes on. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy doesn't take breaks" says Lesile Schmidt, Ryan's mother. "It's time for Ryan to get on stage again with the best musicians in Austin and show everyone how music saves his life on a daily basis."
Ryan's Day 13 will be held at Shooter's Billiards and Sports Bar in Austin, Texas located at 11416 N FM 620 Austin, TX 78726 on Sunday October 15th from 2– 8pm. This family-friendly event will feature 13 of Austin's most popular musical acts and a performance by Wheelz himself. Food and drink specials will be served throughout the day. Other festivities include: kid's activities, prize raffle, live auction, and the 8th annual "WASABI CHALLENGE."
Musical Lineup Includes: Wheelz The Rapper, Lixbox, Thunderosa, Rod Williams & Jesse Mac, Sonny Wolf, Jake Sherard, Rock Holiday, Tumbling Dice, Defenders of The Faith ATX, Hit & Run, Tasmin & Tim, Poi Pounders, X Factory, and more!
In addition to the above listed activities and treats, Ryan's latest CD, "Music Saved My Life" will be available for purchase, as well as his 3 full length CD's: "In The Beginning," "Determined," and "2Determined."
"Ryan's Day" is an annual celebration open to the public on Sunday October 15th, 2023 at Shooters Billiards and Sports Bar located at 11416 N FM 620 Austin, TX 78726. $10 requested donation, but not required. Family-friendly, handicapped friendly.
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RollintoEndDuchenne
Ryan's Day 12 in the News: https://www.fox7austin.com/news/ryans-day-duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-research-2022
"Wheelz" Music Video for "Searching:" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcy1kuagRsA
Wasabi Challenge Backstory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIZ0wNhYwio
EVENT CONTACT - Leslie Schmidt: 512-587-2091
The mission of the organization is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and long-term outlook for all individuals affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) through research, advocacy, education, and compassion. DMD is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed during early childhood and is progressive causing muscle disorder that causes loss of muscle function and independence.
"Inspiration on Wheelz" is committed to raising public awareness through education, music, and annual event "Ryan's Day" to help find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Leslie Schmidt, Inspiration On Wheelz, 512-587-2091, [email protected], https://www.facebook.com/RollintoEndDuchenne
Grace Sharington, Dremana Productions, 773-616-7726, [email protected], https://dremanaproductions.com
